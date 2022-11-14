Preity Zinta Says ‘Joys of Parenthood Are Worthwhile’ As She Celebrates Children’s Day With Her Twins

On the occasion of Children’s day, Preity Zinta took to her official Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture with her twins – Jai and Gia. In the photo, the actress was seen hugging her munchkins, flaunting her million-dollar smile. While Gia wore a floral frock with a matching hairband, Jai looked cutest in a check shirt and pants. The children had their backs to the camera.

In the caption of her post, Preity also penned down a heartwarming note and talked about parenthood is worthwhile. “They may not always smell pure and sweet, A dirty diaper or a dampened sheet. But with a loving cuddle and a beautiful smile, the joys of parenthood and having children are all worthwhile, Happy Children’s day to all of you. Hope you always keep the child in you alive (red heart emoji),” she wrote and added hashtags #Happychildrensday #Jai #Gia #ting.

Rajkummar Rao’s wife Patralekhaa was quick to drop red heart emojis in the comment section. One of the fans also wrote, “Wow, my queen, you are the best mother in the world. Little angels are proud of themselves for having a mother like you. I also wanted to be the aunts of these angels. It’s such a good feeling to be hugged by someone you love. I wish I could hug you three angels one day.” Another social media user shared, “Just so happy to see this.”

Earlier this month, Preity also celebrated her children’s first birthday. On the special day, the actress took to social media to share adorable clicks with her twins and wrote, “Of all the roles I have played in my life nothing comes close to that of being your mom. I’m sure we have know each other for many lives…. In this one, I cannot stop wondering how much love we will share with each other & how much my heart fills up looking at you my little miracle. I love you more each day. Happy Birthday meri jaan. May your life be filled with loads of happiness today and always. Here’s to many more smiles, cuddles and laughs. Love you to the moon and back.”

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough tied the knot in 2016, following which the actress moved to Los Angeles. They welcomed their twins via surrogacy last year.

