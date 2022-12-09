Preity Zinta Visits Siddhivinyak Temple, Shares Video of the ‘Amazing Darshan’

Preity Zinta visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai soon after touching down in the city. The actress, who spends most of her time in Los Angeles after her marriage, paid a visit to Lord Ganesha after her long and brutal flight. Preity shared a snippet of her visit to the temple, attending the aarti to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessing

The actress uploaded a short reel that featured a montage of her snaps from the premises of the holy temple. The pictures featured the actress in a white ensemble with floral prints with a dupatta on her head. She can be seen holding a tray of flowers and one of the photos of the reel also had a snap of the prasad- Modak. She added the Gajanana song from Bajirao Mastani as her background music.

She felt her heart and soul at peace and rejuvenated after the darshan and penned an emotional note. The caption read, “Back in Mumbai …. Back at Siddhivinayak temple. Wow! It was amazing to be able to attend the aarti there & feel rejuvenated after a brutal flight. A big thank you to everyone at the temple for making us have such an amazing darshan. Dil aur aatma dono ko shaanti mil gayi”.

Delighted fans soon flocked to the comments section. One user wrote, “You are so beautiful and adorable God bless you”. Another social media user reacted with a heart emoji and commented, “Charmingly Adorable”. A user greeted her by writing, “Welcome back home Mam”!

A netizen blessed Preity and wrote, “Peace, mercy and blessings of almighty God on you Preity Mam”.

Preity Zinta got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. She moved to the USA after her marriage. A year back, the couple welcomed twins- Gia and Jai via surrogacy.

Preity has remained away from films since her marriage and focused on her other business ventures.

