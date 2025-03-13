Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৩ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ২৮শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Pretty Little Liars Alum Lucy Hale Dating Harry Jowsey? What We Know

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৩, ২০২৫ ৪:২০ অপরাহ্ণ
Pretty Little Liars Alum Lucy Hale Dating Harry Jowsey? What We Know

Last Updated:

Lucy Hale and Harry Jowsey are spending time in New York City and are having fun, reports say.

Lucy and Harry are yet to confirm their relationship. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lucy and Harry are yet to confirm their relationship. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hollywood has a new hot couple with a fresh romance brewing between actress Lucy Hale and reality TV star Harry Jowsey. The Too Hot To Handle star has been with Lucy Hale for a while now, with their relationship remaining “super casual” at the moment, reports say.

The duo is yet to make it official. While Lucy was previously rumoured to be dating John Owen Lowe, Harry was also linked to her Perfect Match co-star Jessica Vestal on the show. The two had a tumultuous relationship, which they maintained for a month-and-a-half after the show.

Lucy and Harry have now moved on in life, now starting fresh with each other. A source close to the couple spoke to US Weekly and said they were spending time together in New York City, and things were very new at the moment.

The source also revealed how Harry made the first move after sending her a DM on Instagram. Their mutual sobriety is what clicked between them, with the Pretty Little Liars also being “very supportive toward” Harry over his decision to stop alcohol.

“It’s casual, and they are having fun, but Harry is very into Lucy. Friends around them think they are very cute and are a good, yet surprising, match,” the source continued.

Back in February 2023, Lucy Hale opened up about her sobriety journey in an Instagram post. She revealed further details on The Diary of a CEO podcast, sharing, “I have been working on getting sober since I was 20. I’m 33. It takes time. It took time. It took patience with myself.”

Harry also spoke about his wish to get sober back in 2022. In a conversation with Newsweek, he shared how he always wanted to “realign” his goals and focus on becoming a better person in five years.

“I took a step back and thought I could go down that path and I could go so badly into it, or I could just say, ‘This isn’t going to define me.’ I want to be focused and get my health and my career to everything they can be,” he said.

Lucy Hale and Harry Jowsey are yet to publicly address their romance rumours or go Instagram official, but they do follow each other on social media.

Pretty Little Liars Alum Lucy Hale Dating Harry Jowsey? What We Know
