বুধবার , ২১ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ৬ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor ‘Slashed’ Fees for Madhur Bhandarkar Films: ‘They Didn’t Want to…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২১, ২০২৪ ১:৩৪ অপরাহ্ণ
Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor ‘Slashed’ Fees for Madhur Bhandarkar Films: ‘They Didn’t Want to…’

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu decreased their fee for Madhur Bhandarkar's films.

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu decreased their fee for Madhur Bhandarkar’s films.

Madhur Bhandarkar, who has received multiple National Film Awards for his work, also hinted at a potential sequel to his hit film Fashion.

Madhur Bhandarkar, known for his critically acclaimed films like Fashion, Page 3, and Corporate, recently shared an interesting insight into the dedication of actors like Tabu and Priyanka Chopra when working on his projects. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the director revealed that these leading ladies significantly “slashed” their fees to ensure the films could be made without financial strain.

Bhandarkar specifically mentioned that Tabu, who starred in Chandni Bar, agreed to a unique payment arrangement. “We had a budget of just Rs 1.5 crore for Chandni Bar. Tabu took money against the Bombay or Delhi territory and didn’t charge any other fee,” he explained. This selfless act was echoed by other actresses who worked with Bhandarkar, including Raveena Tandon, Bipasha Basu, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor. For films like Satta, Corporate, Fashion, and Heroine, these actresses slashed their market fees, understanding that the entire film’s success rested on their shoulders.

Bhandarkar emphasised that these actresses were more focused on the creative integrity of the project than their compensation. “They were keen on making these movies, and they didn’t want to burden the film with their fees,” he said.

In the same conversation, Bhandarkar touched on the rising costs associated with actors’ entourages, which can significantly inflate a film’s budget. He noted that while he had never faced unnecessary demands, the expenses related to these entourages depend largely on the film’s overall budget.

Bhandarkar, who has received multiple National Film Awards for his work, also hinted at a potential sequel to his hit film Fashion, starring Priyanka Chopra. While he is undecided on whether it will be a film or an OTT series, he mentioned that he has enough material to extend the story over 2-3 seasons.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

লেনদেনের শীর্ষে স্কয়ার ফার্মা – Corporate Sangbad
লেনদেনের শীর্ষে স্কয়ার ফার্মা – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
পান্থপথে ব্যবসায়ী-দোকানকর্মীদের আজও বিক্ষোভ
পান্থপথে ব্যবসায়ী-দোকানকর্মীদের আজও বিক্ষোভ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
কুমিল্লা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের বাসের ধাক্কায় একজন নিহত
কুমিল্লা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের বাসের ধাক্কায় একজন নিহত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor ‘Slashed’ Fees for Madhur Bhandarkar Films: ‘They Didn’t Want to…’
Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor ‘Slashed’ Fees for Madhur Bhandarkar Films: ‘They Didn’t Want to…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
বুধবার ২ কোম্পানির লেনদেন বন্ধ – Corporate Sangbad

বুধবার ২ কোম্পানির লেনদেন বন্ধ – Corporate Sangbad

 নতুন করে দেওয়া হলো গুচ্ছ ভর্তি পরীক্ষার সময়, বেড়েছে আবেদন খরচ

নতুন করে দেওয়া হলো গুচ্ছ ভর্তি পরীক্ষার সময়, বেড়েছে আবেদন খরচ

 অনলাইনে নিজের তোলা ছবি বিক্রি করে আয় করুন!

অনলাইনে নিজের তোলা ছবি বিক্রি করে আয় করুন!

 বাজারে চড়া দাম, চাল রপ্তানিতে নিষেধাজ্ঞার পথে মিয়ানমারও

বাজারে চড়া দাম, চাল রপ্তানিতে নিষেধাজ্ঞার পথে মিয়ানমারও

 শিক্ষক-শিক্ষার্থীদের গবেষণায় মনোনিবেশ করা পরামর্শ : জবি উপাচার্য

শিক্ষক-শিক্ষার্থীদের গবেষণায় মনোনিবেশ করা পরামর্শ : জবি উপাচার্য

 জামালপুরে প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা’র উন্নয়নের চিত্র তুলে ধরতে আ.লীগ নেতার পদযাত্রা

জামালপুরে প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা’র উন্নয়নের চিত্র তুলে ধরতে আ.লীগ নেতার পদযাত্রা

 রাশিয়ার প্রেসিডেন্ট নির্বাচন ১৭ মার্চ

রাশিয়ার প্রেসিডেন্ট নির্বাচন ১৭ মার্চ

 ২৪ ঘন্টার মধ্যে ইভালি সিইও রাসেলের নিঃশর্ত মুক্তি চান কিছু গ্রাহক

২৪ ঘন্টার মধ্যে ইভালি সিইও রাসেলের নিঃশর্ত মুক্তি চান কিছু গ্রাহক

 ‘JD(S) to Fight BJP, Congress Over Bringing Petrol Under GST’: Former CM Kumaraswamy

‘JD(S) to Fight BJP, Congress Over Bringing Petrol Under GST’: Former CM Kumaraswamy

 জনপ্রিয়তার শীর্ষে সাবেক বেনাপোল পৌর কাউন্সিলর কামরুন্নাহার আন্না

জনপ্রিয়তার শীর্ষে সাবেক বেনাপোল পৌর কাউন্সিলর কামরুন্নাহার আন্না