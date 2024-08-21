Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor ‘Slashed’ Fees for Madhur Bhandarkar Films: ‘They Didn’t Want to…’

Madhur Bhandarkar, known for his critically acclaimed films like Fashion, Page 3, and Corporate, recently shared an interesting insight into the dedication of actors like Tabu and Priyanka Chopra when working on his projects. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the director revealed that these leading ladies significantly “slashed” their fees to ensure the films could be made without financial strain.

Bhandarkar specifically mentioned that Tabu, who starred in Chandni Bar, agreed to a unique payment arrangement. “We had a budget of just Rs 1.5 crore for Chandni Bar. Tabu took money against the Bombay or Delhi territory and didn’t charge any other fee,” he explained. This selfless act was echoed by other actresses who worked with Bhandarkar, including Raveena Tandon, Bipasha Basu, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor. For films like Satta, Corporate, Fashion, and Heroine, these actresses slashed their market fees, understanding that the entire film’s success rested on their shoulders.

Bhandarkar emphasised that these actresses were more focused on the creative integrity of the project than their compensation. “They were keen on making these movies, and they didn’t want to burden the film with their fees,” he said.

In the same conversation, Bhandarkar touched on the rising costs associated with actors’ entourages, which can significantly inflate a film’s budget. He noted that while he had never faced unnecessary demands, the expenses related to these entourages depend largely on the film’s overall budget.

Bhandarkar, who has received multiple National Film Awards for his work, also hinted at a potential sequel to his hit film Fashion, starring Priyanka Chopra. While he is undecided on whether it will be a film or an OTT series, he mentioned that he has enough material to extend the story over 2-3 seasons.