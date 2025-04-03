Advertise here
৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৫
  বিনোদন

Priyanka Chopra Reunites With Daughter Malti After SSMB 29 Shoot, Posts Adorable Pic From US Home

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৩, ২০২৫ ৯:৩২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Priyanka Chopra Reunites With Daughter Malti After SSMB 29 Shoot, Posts Adorable Pic From US Home

Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra is finally back home with daughter Malti after shooting for SSMB 29. She shared a heartwarming reunion pic.

Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra is back in the US after wrapping up her schedule for SSMB 29 and has reunited with her daughter, Malti Marie. The actress, who had been away for a while due to her hectic shoot across India, shared a heartwarming glimpse of their reunion on Wednesday.

Posting an adorable picture on Instagram, Priyanka simply captioned it, “Home.” The candid snap captures the mother-daughter duo smiling at each other, radiating pure love. While Priyanka kept it chic in an all-black outfit, Malti looked adorable in a floral dress.

Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

A few days ago, Priyanka was in Jaipur, soaking in the beauty of the Pink City. She shared glimpses of her trip on Instagram, though the reason behind her visit remains a mystery.

Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, welcomed Malti in January 2022. The couple, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018, chose names that honour both their families—Malti being Madhu Chopra’s middle name and Marie being the middle name of Nick’s mother.

Priyanka’s Exciting Projects

On the work front, Priyanka is making a major comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated SSMB 29. The big-budget action-adventure stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is being compared to Indiana Jones in its scale and ambition. Written by Rajamouli’s father, V. Vijayendra Prasad, the film is in production and has fans eagerly waiting.

In Hollywood, Priyanka has a packed schedule. She will star alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in Heads of State, an action-comedy featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, and Carla Gugino. She is also set to reprise her role as Nadia in Citadel Season 2, the spy-thriller series from the Russo Brothers. Filming wrapped in late November 2024, with a release date announcement expected soon.

News movies Priyanka Chopra Reunites With Daughter Malti After SSMB 29 Shoot, Posts Adorable Pic From US Home



Source link

