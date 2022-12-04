রবিবার , ৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৯শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Priyanka Chopra Sets Instagram On Fire With Hot Yellow Swimsuit, Rides Water Scooter Like A Pro

ডিসেম্বর ৪, ২০২২ ১০:৪৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Priyanka Chopra looks oh-so-hot in new pictures from Dubai.

Priyanka Chopra brought back memories of Dostana and Baywatch as she posed for numerous pictures during her break in Dubai. See pics and videos.

Priyanka Chopra is turning up the winter temperatures with her latest Instagram post. The actress took to the social media platform on Sunday and shared a series of pictures along with videos to reveal that she spent the weekend unwinding in Dubai. The Citadel star travelled to the UAE to attend the Red Sea Film Festival.

In the first picture of the series, Priyanka brought back memories of Dostana and Baywatch as she slipped into a bright yellow swimsuit. She was seen laying on the floor of the boat while enjoying the waves and sun. In the second picture, Priyanka was seen wearing a casual white and pink outfit with a drink in her hand. In one of the pictures, she also took a selfie with the sunset. She was seen posing against a postered wall wearing a comfy outfit, holding a bird in her hand, and posing with a friend on the boat.

She also shared a series of videos in which she was seen riding a water scooter like a pro. Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, “Weekend vibes .”

Priyanka turned heads at the Red Sea Film Festival. On the first day of the film festival, Priyanka Chopra wore a shimmering beige gown. She oozed oomph as she walked the red carpet. She accessories her looks with minimalistic jewellery. On the second day, Priyanka donned a yellow satin gown and wore a statement neckpiece.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the film Matrix 4. Next, she has a couple of impressive projects lined up. She will be seen in Russo Brothers’ web series Citadel. Besides that, she has two other films lined up Ending Things and Love Again. She will also be making her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

