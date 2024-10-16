বুধবার , ১৬ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ৩১শে আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Priyanka Chopra Twirls to Sridevi’s ‘Chandni’ in Snow, Says ‘Making My Bollywood Dreams…’ | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৬, ২০২৪ ৪:৩৮ অপরাহ্ণ
Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Priyanka Chopra twirls in the snow in Switzerland.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas twirled in the snow to Sridevi’s Chandni, making her Bollywood dreams come true in Switzerland. She also shared BTS moments from a shoot amid a blizzard.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been a major name in Bollywood for decades, fulfilled one of her long-standing Bollywood dreams while in Switzerland. The global star took to her Instagram stories to share a mesmerising moment, twirling in the snow to the iconic song ‘Chandni O Meri Chandni’ from the 1989 film Chandni, starring Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor. In the video, Priyanka is seen enjoying the snowfall as she twirls with joy on the snow-covered ground, capturing the essence of a classic Bollywood romantic scene.

In her post, Priyanka wrote, “Making my Bollywood dreams come true in Crans Montana, Alpes, Switzerland,” adding a perfect soundtrack to her dreamy twirl with Sridevi’s song. The picturesque setting, combined with Priyanka’s infectious energy, instantly captivated her fans, giving major Bollywood vibes.

Aside from the dreamy twirl, Priyanka also shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her shoot for an ad campaign. Despite being in the middle of an actual blizzard, the star looked glamorous as ever, dressed in a black puffer jacket paired with a chic outfit underneath, showcasing her effortless style. She captioned the post, “Just a little BTS from my @perfectmomentsports @johnniewalker campaign shoot in Switzerland. Amongst an actual blizzard. But fun was had.”

In one of the photos, Priyanka can be seen wearing a bold blue jumpsuit, hugging her curves, along with snow boots. Another snapshot shows her standing between takes, surrounded by crew members in heavy winter gear, as she braces the cold like a true diva.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is gearing up for the release of Heads of State, followed by The Bluff. She is also filming for Russo Brothers’ Citadel season 2.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

