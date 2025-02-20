‘Pup-arazzi Alert’: Soha Ali Khan’s Furry Friend Is Ready For The Camera

Last Updated: February 20, 2025, 14:47 IST

In the photos, Soha Ali Khan was seen enjoying a playful moment with her pet dog.

Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Hush Hush. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Soha Ali Khan’s love for dogs is no secret, and her Instagram is full of moments with her furry friend. Whether she’s spending time with her pet alongside her daughter Inaaya or enjoying a solo bonding session, her posts are a delight for animal lovers. Recently, she shared another set of adorable pictures with her doggo. The candid snaps, seemingly taken at home, came with a playful caption: “Pup-arazzi alert!!”

In the photos, Soha Ali Khan was seen enjoying a playful moment with her pet dog. The furry companion seemed just as excited for the photo session, striking adorable poses for the camera. Dressed in casual denim and a short white kurta, Soha looked effortlessly relaxed as she spent quality time at home. Fans couldn’t get enough of the dog’s joyful expressions, with one user commenting, “Puppy cutee.” while many others flooded the post with heart emojis.

Some time back, Soha Ali Khan enjoyed some quality time with her husband, Kunal Kemmu, and daughter, Inaaya, at the serene Pataudi Palace. Their pet also joined them on the getaway, making the vacation even more special. In one heartwarming snapshot, Soha and Inaaya are seen playing with their furry friend, while another captures Inaaya taking the dog for a walk. A candid moment shows Soha engrossed in a book, dressed in cosy attire, with her pet resting nearby. Kunal Kemmu, too, is seen affectionately stroking their furry companion. One particular photo features their dog gazing curiously through a glass door.

Soha Ali Khan has been a part of several big-budget films, including Rang De Basanti, Tum Mile, Dil Maange More, Ghaayal: Once Again, and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. She made her OTT debut in 2022 with the web series Hush Hush, alongside Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, and Shahana Goswami. Up next, Soha will be seen in the horror thriller Chhorii 2, where she stars opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is set to premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video, though the official release date is yet to be announced.