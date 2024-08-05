Pushpa 2 Team Is Shooting Intense Action Scene Weeks After Allu Arjun, Sukumar’s Rumoured Feud

The team of Pushpa 2 has shared a shoot update weeks after it was claimed that things might not be well between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar. The team has confirmed that the shooting schedule has not ended yet. However, they assured that the release date remains unchanged. The team revealed that the Allu Arjun starrer took X and revealed that the team is shooting an intense action scene.

“#Pushpa2TheRule is currently shooting a spectacular action episode for the climax #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 6th DEC 2024,” the team wrote on their social media handle.

Fans took to the thread to thank the team about the update. “Finally some good update ,” a fan wrote. “Again confirmed ,” another fan wrote, referring to the release date.

Last month, it was speculated that things might be well between Allu Arjun and Sukumar. Fans speculated that the National Award winning actor might have had a fallout with the filmmaker after they spotted Allu Arjun on a flight during a holiday with his family but sans his Pushpa look. Fans pointed out reports that claimed the film is set to wrap in August. Given the schedule, Allu Arjun ideally would have retained his long beard look.

The video has led to the speculations that there might have been a riff between the director and actor. To top it off, as per a Desi Martini report, industry sources have claimed Allu Arjun is allegedly upset over the ‘unscheduled shooting breaks.’ Apparently, trimming his beard is allegedly his way of ‘expressing his unhappiness’ over the prolonged production schedule. However, News18 Showsha couldn’t verify these claims.

The new update also comes a few days after it was reported that the climax scene was leaked online. The leaked footage offers a behind-the-scenes look at the cast and crew filming the intense climax fight scene. The video shows a man suspended from a harness, covered in blood, while others assist with the setup. This glimpse into the film’s production has quickly captured the attention of fans. Notably, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna do not appear in the clip, leaving fans speculating about the scene’s context.

Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule is set to release on December 6. Besides Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.