সোমবার , ৫ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ২১শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Pushpa 2 Team Is Shooting Intense Action Scene Weeks After Allu Arjun, Sukumar’s Rumoured Feud

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৫, ২০২৪ ১২:৪২ অপরাহ্ণ
Pushpa 2 Team Is Shooting Intense Action Scene Weeks After Allu Arjun, Sukumar’s Rumoured Feud

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;


Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated:

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar.

The makers of Pushpa 2 have finally given fans an update on Allu Arjun starrer film’s shooting schedule.

The team of Pushpa 2 has shared a shoot update weeks after it was claimed that things might not be well between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar. The team has confirmed that the shooting schedule has not ended yet. However, they assured that the release date remains unchanged. The team revealed that the Allu Arjun starrer took X and revealed that the team is shooting an intense action scene.

“#Pushpa2TheRule is currently shooting a spectacular action episode for the climax #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 6th DEC 2024,” the team wrote on their social media handle.

Fans took to the thread to thank the team about the update. “Finally some good update ,” a fan wrote. “Again confirmed ,” another fan wrote, referring to the release date.

Last month, it was speculated that things might be well between Allu Arjun and Sukumar. Fans speculated that the National Award winning actor might have had a fallout with the filmmaker after they spotted Allu Arjun on a flight during a holiday with his family but sans his Pushpa look. Fans pointed out reports that claimed the film is set to wrap in August. Given the schedule, Allu Arjun ideally would have retained his long beard look.

The video has led to the speculations that there might have been a riff between the director and actor. To top it off, as per a Desi Martini report, industry sources have claimed Allu Arjun is allegedly upset over the ‘unscheduled shooting breaks.’ Apparently, trimming his beard is allegedly his way of ‘expressing his unhappiness’ over the prolonged production schedule. However, News18 Showsha couldn’t verify these claims.

The new update also comes a few days after it was reported that the climax scene was leaked online. The leaked footage offers a behind-the-scenes look at the cast and crew filming the intense climax fight scene. The video shows a man suspended from a harness, covered in blood, while others assist with the setup. This glimpse into the film’s production has quickly captured the attention of fans. Notably, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna do not appear in the clip, leaving fans speculating about the scene’s context.

Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule is set to release on December 6. Besides Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries has…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker to be India’s flag bearer at closing ceremony | Paris Olympics 2024 News
Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker to be India’s flag bearer at closing ceremony | Paris Olympics 2024 News
খেলাধুলা
Pushpa 2 Team Is Shooting Intense Action Scene Weeks After Allu Arjun, Sukumar’s Rumoured Feud
Pushpa 2 Team Is Shooting Intense Action Scene Weeks After Allu Arjun, Sukumar’s Rumoured Feud
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
গাজার আরও দুই স্কুলে ইসরাইলি হামলা, নিহত ৩০
গাজার আরও দুই স্কুলে ইসরাইলি হামলা, নিহত ৩০
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Amit Rohidas banned for one match, to miss hockey semifinals against Germany at Paris Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News
Amit Rohidas banned for one match, to miss hockey semifinals against Germany at Paris Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
বগুড়ায় আইডিএলসি সিকিউরিটিজের বুথ উদ্বোধন – Corporate Sangbad

বগুড়ায় আইডিএলসি সিকিউরিটিজের বুথ উদ্বোধন – Corporate Sangbad

 স্থানীয় সরকারের সকল বিভাগে উদ্ভাবনী উদ্যোগ নিতে হবে

স্থানীয় সরকারের সকল বিভাগে উদ্ভাবনী উদ্যোগ নিতে হবে

 দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকায় তিন দশকে প্রথম সংখ্যাগরিষ্ঠতা হারালো এএনসি

দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকায় তিন দশকে প্রথম সংখ্যাগরিষ্ঠতা হারালো এএনসি

 মাওলানা ভাসানী বিজ্ঞান ও প্রযুক্তি বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ৭ মার্চ বঙ্গবন্ধুর ঐতিহাসিক ভাষণ দিবস পালন

মাওলানা ভাসানী বিজ্ঞান ও প্রযুক্তি বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ৭ মার্চ বঙ্গবন্ধুর ঐতিহাসিক ভাষণ দিবস পালন

 Candidacy Challenge Process For NC Rep. Cawthorn Delayed

Candidacy Challenge Process For NC Rep. Cawthorn Delayed

 দ্বিতীয় প্রান্তিকের অনিরীক্ষিত আর্থিক প্রতিবেদন প্রকাশ করেছে এপেক্স ফুটওয়্যার

দ্বিতীয় প্রান্তিকের অনিরীক্ষিত আর্থিক প্রতিবেদন প্রকাশ করেছে এপেক্স ফুটওয়্যার

 Health Care: রোজ কলাপাতায় ভাত খান! উপকার জানলে চমকে যাবেন! মিলবে নানা-রোগে মুক্তি!

Health Care: রোজ কলাপাতায় ভাত খান! উপকার জানলে চমকে যাবেন! মিলবে নানা-রোগে মুক্তি!

 ‘আইসিটি বিজনেস পারসন অব দ্যা ইয়ার’ সম্মাননা পেলেন কামাল কাদীর

‘আইসিটি বিজনেস পারসন অব দ্যা ইয়ার’ সম্মাননা পেলেন কামাল কাদীর

 T20 World Cup: Axar Patel makes his case; has Ravindra Jadeja done enough though? | Cricket News

T20 World Cup: Axar Patel makes his case; has Ravindra Jadeja done enough though? | Cricket News

 Virat Kohli superhuman, MS Dhoni has ice running through his veins: Shane Watson | Cricket News

Virat Kohli superhuman, MS Dhoni has ice running through his veins: Shane Watson | Cricket News