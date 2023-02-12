রবিবার , ১২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৯শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

R Madhavan Celebrates As Son Vedaant Madhavan Wins 5 Gold and 2 Silver Medals At Khelo India 2023

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১২, ২০২৩ ১১:১৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
madhavan son


Last Updated: February 12, 2023, 10:21 IST

R Madhavan is proud of his son Vedaant as he wins seven medals at the Khelo India 2023.

R Madhavan is proud of his son Vedaant as he wins seven medals at the Khelo India 2023.

R Madhavan is celebrating his son Vedaant Madhavan and team Maharashtra’s win at the Khelo India 2023 tournament.

Congratulations are in order as R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan won seven medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023. Vedaant won five gold medals and two silver medals at the tournament. Taking to Twitter, Madhavan shared pictures of his son posing with his medals and celebrated the joyous occasion with his fans.

“VERY grateful & humbled by the performances of @fernandes_apeksha ( 6 golds,1 silver,PB $ records)& @VedaantMadhavan (5golds &2 silver).Thank you @ansadxb & Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts & @ChouhanShivraj & @ianuragthakur for the brilliant #KheloIndiaInMP. So proud,” he tweeted. In a follow-up tweet, Madhavan added, “With gods grace -Gold in 100m, 200m and 1500m and silver in 400m and 800m.” For the unversed, Madhavan’s son Vedaant is a national-level swimmer.

He also congratulated the team representing Maharashtra at the tournament for finishing at the top of the points table. The team won 161 medals. These include 56 gold, 55 silver, and 50 bronze medals. “CONGRATULATIONS team Maharashtra for the 2 trophy’s .. 1 for boys team Maharashtra in swimming & 2nd THE OVERALL Championship Trophy for Maharashtra in entire khelo games,” he tweeted.

Madhavan has been Vedaant’s biggest cheerleader. The actor has often spoken about how proud he is of his son. In 2021, Madhavan and his wife relocated to Dubai to help his son Vedaant train for the Olympics. Last year, Vedaant made headlines a few times for his wins, including when he won a gold medal at the Danish Open.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG Hill 11 February 2023
পাহাড় কেটে রাস্তা বানাচ্ছেন ‘কাউন্সিলর’, এক্সাভেটর চালকের দণ্ড
বাংলাদেশ
1676179292 photo
Cleveland Cavaliers: NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers register sixth straight win, beat Chicago Bulls 97-89 | NBA News
খেলাধুলা
Hug Day 2023
Happy Hug Day 2023 | আজ হাগ ডে, সঙ্গিনীকে কতক্ষণ আলিঙ্গন করবেন? জানুন মনোবিজ্ঞানীদের পরামর্শ – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
madhavan son
R Madhavan Celebrates As Son Vedaant Madhavan Wins 5 Gold and 2 Silver Medals At Khelo India 2023
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
zayn malik

Zayn Malik Kisses ‘Kabir Singh’ Look Goodbye; Brings Back Memories Of One Direction Days With New Look

 IMG 0423 scaled

কপ২৬: জলবায়ু সংকট মোকাবিলায় কার্যকর উদ্যোগ গ্রহণের আহ্বান ববি ভিসির

 IMG 20230128 104235

ছিন্নমূল মানুষের হাতে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর কম্বল

 wm jagannath univ logo 750 new

জবিতে ‘বাড়তি আয়ের’ সান্ধ্যকালীন কোর্স চালুর দাবি শিক্ষকদের

 wm lickable screen final

স্ক্রিনেই মিলবে খাবারের স্বাদ

 wm 154768229 4083395941711647 5176757901784865459 n

‘বিরোধ ফেসবুকে’, যুবক খুন বাকলিয়ায়

 wm BNP Logo

শহিদ বুদ্ধিজীবী ও মহান বিজয় দিবসের কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা বিএনপির

 untitled 3 163

Farah Khan pokes fun at Karan Johar for ‘wearing a parachute’

 1636802550 photo

Mahela Jayawardena, Shaun Pollock, Janette Brittin to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame | Cricket News

 wm Joe Biden with ASEAN leader

চীনকে রুখতে আসিয়ানভুক্ত দেশে ১৫০ মিলিয়ন ব্যয় করবে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র