Raashii Khanna Stuns In Red Bikini Amid Mountain Views, Fans Call Her ‘Serene And Stunning’

Last Updated: April 20, 2025, 22:07 IST

Raashii Khanna stuns in red swimsuit as she relaxes in a mountain-view infinity pool.

Actor Raashii Khanna is no stranger to lighting up our timelines with her vibrant energy and radiant charm, and her latest Instagram post is no exception. Dressed in a breathtaking red swimsuit, Raashii was seen enjoying a serene moment in an infinity pool overlooking a lush mountainous backdrop. The caption simply read, “Between the Dots – The View”, and truly, it was all about soaking in the view—both nature’s and Raashii’s.

The carousel post, which has now gone viral, features the actor enjoying her tranquil surroundings, completely in sync with the golden hour’s warmth. Whether it’s her carefree pose with arms gracefully resting on the edge of the pool or her playful back pose with wet hair tied up, each frame captures the calm and confidence that Raashii exudes.

In one of the shots, she gazes reflectively at the hills, a gentle smile playing on her face, as if embracing a moment of peace amid nature. The setting sun cast a golden glow over the mountains, making the visuals not just picturesque—but cinematic.

Fans, of course, wasted no time flooding the comment section with hearts and fire emojis. “Literal goddess,” one follower wrote. Another chimed in, “How can someone be this flawless and grounded at the same time?”

On the professional front, Raashii Khanna was last seen in the spine-chilling horror thriller Aghathiyaa. Her versatility has been on full display with her foray into Bollywood, where she impressed in projects like Farzi opposite Shahid Kapoor, The Sabarmati Report alongside Vikrant Massey, and the action-packed Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. While she’s keeping mum about her next moves, Raashii recently dropped hints about exciting new projects in the pipeline. Her visit to Excel Entertainment’s office has only amplified the intrigue, leaving fans buzzing with anticipation. Juggling fitness, flair, and fierce performances, Raashii is clearly not just here to stay—she’s here to soar.

