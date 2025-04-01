Radhika Merchant Protects BFF Janhvi Kapoor From Crowd While Exiting Fashion Show | Watch

Last Updated: April 02, 2025, 00:46 IST

Radhika Merchant protects BFF Janhvi Kapoor from a chaotic crowd as they exit a fashion show in Mumbai. Watch!

Janhvi Kapoor and Radhika Merchant get papped in Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant and Janhvi Kapoor made a stunning appearance at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show in Mumbai, but their exit was far from smooth. The duo, who attended the star-studded event together, found themselves navigating through a chaotic crowd while leaving the venue. However, it was Radhika’s protective instincts that caught everyone’s attention.

In a viral video, Radhika was seen shielding her best friend Janhvi Kapoor from the overwhelming crowd, ensuring she safely reached her car. Fans couldn’t help but admire Radhika’s gesture, calling her the perfect best friend.

Janhvi & Radhika’s Glamorous Looks

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in a breathtaking silver-and-mint-green gown featuring a plunging neckline and a daring thigh-high slit. Meanwhile, Radhika stunned in a 1990-inspired corset paired with a custom-made saree from the house of Vivienne Westwood. The duo’s fashion-forward choices turned heads, making them one of the most talked-about pairs at the event.

Janhvi and Radhika share a close bond, and their friendship was on full display last year when Janhvi hosted a Princess Diaries-themed bachelorette party for Radhika. Merchant had shared glimpses from the celebration on Instagram, posting a heartfelt message: “Blessed with the best,” she wrote, alongside a picture with Janhvi.

Janhvi also posted pictures from the lavish slumber party, which saw close friends of the Ambani and Merchant families in attendance. Even Anant Ambani made an appearance in a few snaps. The bridesmaids wore coordinated pink satin pajamas with tiaras, while Radhika, as the bride-to-be, stood out in a white satin night suit and tiara. Notably, Janhvi’s boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, was also present at the event.

Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, got engaged to Anant Ambani in December 2022 in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. The Ambani family later hosted an extravagant pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat, attended by Bollywood’s biggest stars, global business magnates, and VIPs from around the world.

Radhika and Anant finally tied the knot in Mumbai in July last year, making it one of the most high-profile weddings in recent history.