শুক্রবার, ২৩ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ০৮:৫৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
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Raghav Chadha Calls Himself ‘Luckiest Husband In The World’ As He Celebrates Parineeti Chopra’s Birthday | Photos | Bollywood News Asian Para Games 2026: Harvinder Singh, Vijay Sundi strike gold in men’s recurve doubles | Asian Para Games 2026 News সাজেক পরিস্থিতিতে সঠিক পদক্ষেপ নিতে জামায়াত আমিরের আহ্বান ভারতীয় ভিসা প্রক্রিয়া সহজ করার আশ্বাস দিলেন দীনেশ ত্রিবেদী ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৪ মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১৫১২ রাজশাহীতে গাঁজা সহ গ্রেপ্তার ১ জন শেরপুরে জাতীয় ছাত্রশক্তির আহ্বায়ক কমিটিকে অবাঞ্ছিত ঘোষণা, সংবাদ সম্মেলনে একাংশের নেতাকর্মীরা সমাবর্তনের স্বপ্ন, ফি নিয়ে দুশ্চিন্তায় জবির শিক্ষার্থীরা Who is Suvarna Raj? Asian Para Games gold medallist who is also an advocate | Asian Para Games 2026 News ‘I’m Not That Kind Of A Person’: Rashmika Mandanna Says She’s Uncomfortable With Bikini Looks And Skin Show | Bollywood News
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Raghav Chadha Calls Himself ‘Luckiest Husband In The World’ As He Celebrates Parineeti Chopra’s Birthday | Photos | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৩ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ১৫ সময় দেখুন
Raghav Chadha Calls Himself ‘Luckiest Husband In The World’ As He Celebrates Parineeti Chopra’s Birthday | Photos | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood Raghav Chadha Calls Himself ‘Luckiest Husband In The World’ As He Celebrates Parineeti Chopra’s Birthday | Photos

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The lovebirds were seen enjoying some good food and each other’s company during what seemed to be a small birthday celebration.

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Raghav's post has gone viral.

Raghav’s post has gone viral.

Politician Raghav Chadha called himself ‘the luckiest husband in the world’ as he wished his wife, actress Parineeti Chopra, on her birthday. Taking to his Insta handle on Thursday, Raghav dropped a few fun-filled glimpses of his time with the ‘Chamkila’ actress.

The lovebirds were seen enjoying some good food and each other’s company during what seemed to be a small birthday celebration. His sweet birthday note for his ladylove read, “happiest birthday to neer’s mumma (red heart emoticon) with all my love, the luckiest husband in the world (sic).”

Earlier, Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra also wished her cousin as she turned 38 on October 22, 2026. PeeCee dropped a photo of Parineeti on her Instagram Stories, which showed the ‘Shaque’ actress in a pink outfit embellished with pearls. “Happy Birthday Tisha, @parineetichopra! Here’s to a beautiful year filled with love, laughter and everything your heart wishes for,” Priyanka wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Parineeti’s mother, Reena Chopra, also recalled how she made them parents and now grandparents. Assuring that Parineeti would always remain their ‘little girl’, the doting mother penned a nostalgic post that read, “Happy birthday to the little baby who first made us parents and now grandparents! We can’t thank you more for giving us these titles which are the very core of our existence, the raison d’être, the fulfilment of our lives! We cannot imagine what life was before you filled it with so much more.”

“Be happy always….. you are our litta litta baby and always will be! Craziness, care, humour, sarcasm, laughter ,madness and larger than life( read loud and centre of attention) has been your identity from the start and may it always be forever!! We love you so so much more with every passing day !! Happy birthday @parineetichopra,” she went on to add.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

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Politician Raghav Chadha called himself the luckiest husband in the world and shared fun-filled glimpses of their celebration on Instagram, affectionately referring to her as ‘neer’s mumma’ and wishing her a happy birthday.

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Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentar…Read More

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October 23, 2026, 08:01 IST

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