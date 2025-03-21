/ বিনোদন Raj & DK Win Best Director (Popular Choice) For 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' At Showsha Reel Awards 2025 bdnewstimes

At the ongoing News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2025 currently underway in Mumbai, directors Raj & DK have been honoured with the Best Director (Popular Choice) Award for their outstanding work in Citadel: Honey Bunny.







