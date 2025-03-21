Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ২১ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ৭ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Raj &amp; DK Win Best Director (Popular Choice) For 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' At Showsha Reel Awards 2025

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২১, ২০২৫ ৮:৪৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Raj &amp; DK Win Best Director (Popular Choice) For 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' At Showsha Reel Awards 2025

At the ongoing News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2025 currently underway in Mumbai, directors Raj & DK have been honoured with the Best Director (Popular Choice) Award for their outstanding work in Citadel: Honey Bunny. Watch their winning speech right here. news | entertainment news live | latest bollywood news | bollywood | news18 | n18oc_moviesLiked the video? Please press the thumbs up icon and leave a comment. Subscribe to Showsha YouTube channel and never miss a video: https://www.youtube.com/c/SHOWSHAIndiaFollow Showsha on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showsha_/Follow Showsha on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showshaFollow Showsha on X: https://x.com/news18showshaFollow Showsha on Snapchat: https://snapchat.com/t/6YeotZeyMore entertainment and lifestyle news and updates on:https://www.news18.com/entertainment



Source link

