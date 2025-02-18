Raj Babbar Is Very Hurt, Says Prateik Babbar’s Half-Brother Arya: ‘Not Inviting Our Papa To Wedding…’

Last Updated: February 18, 2025, 22:42 IST

Prateik Babbar’s recent wedding to longtime girlfriend Priya Banerjee in Mumbai has sparked controversy within his family. His decision to exclude his father, veteran actor Raj Babbar, and half-siblings from the guest list has left them deeply hurt. Arya Babbar, Raj’s elder son, has now expressed his disappointment, questioning what led to this strained dynamic.

Speaking to SCREEN, Arya shared his anguish over Prateik’s decision. “Somewhere we as a family must have failed him,” he said. “Not inviting other members of our family, my mother (Nadira Babbar), my sister (Juhi Babbar), or me could be condonable: maybe we have failed him as a family, although we have never treated him as a stepbrother. Lekin chalo, shaayad humse koi bhool ho gayi ho (Perhaps, we made a mistake). But Papa? Not inviting our Papa, his Papa (Raj Babbar)… how can he do this? Papa is very very hurt. By doing this, Prateik has hurt his mother, the great Smita Patilji, as well. If he stops to think for a moment, he would know that his mother, whom he respects and loves so much, must be very hurt. Would she want this?”

Despite the disappointment, Arya made it clear that he harbors no ill will toward his brother. “We have always considered Prateik an integral part of the family. The doors of our hearts are always open to him. We hope he is happy in marriage and finds his niche as an actor,” he added.

Prateik Babbar is the son of late actress Smita Patil and actor Raj Babbar. Raj and Smita met while working on the 1982 film Bheegi Palkein. At the time, Raj was married to Nadira Babbar but eventually left her for Smita. However, tragedy struck when Smita passed away at 31 due to complications after childbirth, shortly after giving birth to Prateik in November 1986.

Following Smita’s demise, Raj Babbar reconciled with Nadira, and they had two children, Aarya and Juhi Babbar. While the family has always maintained that they embraced Prateik as one of their own, his decision to exclude them from his wedding has now reignited speculation about their strained relationship.