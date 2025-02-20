Raj & DK React To Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Rakt Brahmand’ Financial Fraud Rumours: ‘Sh*t Will Keep Happening’

Last Updated: February 20, 2025, 00:54 IST

Filmmakers Raj & DK and Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve have addressed the swirling rumours about their upcoming projects, Gulkanda Tales and Rakt Brahmand. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), they shared their perspective on the challenges they are facing, choosing to respond with resilience instead of frustration. Referring to reports of financial fraud affecting Rakt Brahmand and Gulkanda Tales being shelved, they stated, “Sh*t will keep happening.”

Their posts come amid reports that Gulkanda Tales, a historical sex comedy created for Prime Video, may have been put on hold. The show, directed by Barve and produced by Raj & DK, features a talented ensemble cast, including Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. Meanwhile, Rakt Brahmand, a fantasy-action series being developed for Netflix, is reportedly dealing with financial setbacks. Some reports claim that between Rs 2-3 crore was allegedly misappropriated from the production by an executive producer, leading to complications. The show stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.

Despite these challenges, Raj & DK remain steadfast. In their statement, they acknowledged that hurdles are a part of the industry. They noted that every so often, an unexpected setback occurs, and they have learned that the best response is to keep working. “Sh*t will keep happening… Someone will steal, someone will throw you under the bus, people will say what they want to… The best reaction to all of it seems to be to just keep at it. To break new ground and keep coming to you with new, original stories. That’s been the promise,” they wrote.

The duo also reflected on their journey, expressing gratitude for being able to tell stories on their terms. They shared that they are currently working on their most ambitious project yet while wrapping up The Family Man Season 3 and developing multiple upcoming films and series. They emphasized that no matter the obstacles, their goal remains unchanged: to bring fresh, original stories to audiences.

Echoing this sentiment, Barve also addressed the situation in his own post. “Every now and then, something happens to shake things up. And you have a choice about how to react. Sh*t will keep happening. Work harder. Do better.” He went on to confirm that Rakt Brahmand will still premiere on Netflix, while Gulkanda Tales will be released on Prime Video. Additionally, he announced his upcoming theatrical project, Pahadpangira.