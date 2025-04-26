Advertise here
শনিবার , ২৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ১৩ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Rajinikanth Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘They Spoiled The Peace Of Kashmir’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৬, ২০২৫ ১১:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Rajinikanth Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘They Spoiled The Peace Of Kashmir’


Last Updated:

Several celebrities and public figures across the country have expressed their outrage over the attack, calling it a ‘cowardly’ act.

Rajinikanth. (Photo Credit: X)

Rajinikanth. (Photo Credit: X)

Superstar Rajinikanth has condemned the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives and left many injured. Speaking to the media at the Chennai airport, where he was spotted after wrapping up a schedule for Jailer 2, the actor called the attack a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace in Kashmir.

Rajinikanth said, “The enemies are trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Kashmir. The central government should find the culprits and take strict action that is beyond imagination.”

Several celebrities and public figures across the country have expressed their outrage over the attack, calling it a ‘cowardly’ act. The incident has left the nation in mourning and sparked widespread calls for justice and stronger security measures.

In his first comments of the deadly terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a clear message to Pakistan and the world that India will “track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and backers.” Speaking on the attack at a rally in Bihar, while addressing the people in Hindi, PM Modi switched to English as he announced to the world that India will ensure justice is served.

“Today from soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them till the end of the Earth. Terrorism will not go unpunished,” PM Modi said.

“The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders, who have stood with us in these times,” the Prime Minister added.

India has also decided to cut off military-diplomatic ties with Pakistan. Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors posted at the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi have been declared persona non grata and ordered to leave within a week. India will also pull back its military advisors from Islamabad.

