Rajinikanth’s 169th Film Jailer Expected to Hit Theatres on This Day

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৪, ২০২২ ২:২৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Reports say that efforts are being made to release Rajinikanth's Jailer on April 14 next year.

The filming of Jailer recently began with a new poster, while the film’s crew also made a formal announcement about the casting of Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi.

Efforts are underway to bring Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth’s 169th film, ‘Jailer’ to the big screens on April 14 next year, according to reports. The filming of Jailer recently began with a new poster, while the film’s crew also made a formal announcement about the casting of Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi. After the success of the film Padayappa which was released more than two decades ago, fans have high hopes from the ‘evergreen’ duo– Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan.

The shooting for Jailer, which apparently began on August 22, is now taking place in Chennai’s East Coast Road, and Ennore. According to sources, the shooting was done in two stages and is already 50 per cent wrapped. The cast and crew members of Jailer intend to film the rest in Hyderabad, where it’s been reported that efforts are being made to release the movie on April 14 next year during the 1st of Tamil month ‘Chithirai’. Rajinikanth will reportedly appear in two Lyca-produced films after Jailer.

Rajinikanth’s film Annaatthe, which was released last year, broke the box office records despite mixed reviews. Rajinikanth fans, however, were reportedly extremely disappointed by the film. Many new young directors’ names were then included on the list of superstar’s upcoming sequels. Beast director Nelson seized the chance to helm Rajinikanth’s film before the Vijay starrer had hit the theatres. As ‘Beast’, which was released in April, received a lot of unexpected reviews and reactions online, there are reports which say Nelson is resolutely attempting to make Jailer a blockbuster.

