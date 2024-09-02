Rajiv Thakur’s Role In IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Wins Audience Acclaim

The web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, was released on Netflix last Thursday on August 29, garnering acclaim and positive response from the audience and the critics alike. One of the most surprising cast members of the show is, comedian Rajiv Thakur, whose portrayal of a terrorist is receiving widespread acclaim from the audience.

Rajiv Thakur played the Chief, a member of the hijackers involved in the incident. The comedian actor’s versatility shines through in this challenging portrayal, where he had to take on an entirely new persona, something very different from what he usually does. Rajiv is seen in an antagonistic role, proving himself to be an actor to watch out for.

Dubbed a crime-thriller, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is based on the events of the hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999. Rajiv’s character, Ibrahim Akhtar aka Chief is depicted as the person behind the whole operation. In a recent interview with Times of India, the actor talked about his character and why he decided to take on the role. According to him, he loves to make people live but felt that he had more in him as an actor. So, when the opportunity presented itself in the form of The Kandahar Hijack, he took it as a “perfect challenge.”

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is directed by Anubhav Sinha while Adrian Levy and Trishant Srivastava are the writers. The cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza and Arvind Swamy as the leads. It is produced by Sarita Patil and Sanjay Routray under the banners of Matchbox Shots and Benaras Mediaworks.

Rajiv Thakur is one of the most popular faces in the Indian comedy scene, who last appeared in The Great Indian Kapil Show, which is also a Netflix special. He has worked in several superhit comedy reality shows like Comedy Circus and The Kapil Sharma Show. Furthermore, he also featured in Punjabi films like Majnu Kharchili Laila, Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar, Zindagi Zindabad and more.