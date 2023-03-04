Rakesh Roshan Reacts To Son Hrithik’s Wedding Rumours; Nawazuddin Siddiqui Vs Aaliya Intensifies

Amid reports that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad will tie the knot soon, Rakesh Roshan has said that he is not aware of anything regarding his son’s marriage as of now. “I’ve not heard anything about this so far,” Rakesk told Spotboye. A source close to the family also shared, “Baba, why doesn’t the media give them (Hrithik and Saba) space to let their relationship grow?” Hrithik and Saba have been dating for quite some time now. They made their relationship official last year.

READ MORE: Hrithik Roshan’s Dad Rakesh Roshan Reacts to Actor’s Wedding Rumours With Saba Azad; Here’s What He Said

Hours after Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui claimed that she has been ‘thrown out’ of the actor’s house, latest reports suggest that the bungalow doesn’t even belong to the actor. Reportedly, the bungalow is owned not by the actor but by his mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui. The entertainment portal also claimed that this means Nawaz does not have any right to stop anyone from entering the house. It has also been reported that while Aaliya’s kids have been granted permission to enter the property anytime, her entry is restricted.

For More: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Did Not ‘Throw’ Estranged Wife Aaliya Out of House? Shocking Details Revealed

Allu Arjun is all set to star in a big-budget movie backed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and top Bollywood film producer Bhushan Kumar. The movie under this association will be produced by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures. Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Shiv Chanana, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Allu Arjun recently met to formalise this huge collaboration. Headlined by Allu Arjun, the filming of the project will commence right after the wrap-up of Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit which is also produced by T-Series Films Production. The plot is currently under wraps.

For More: Allu Arjun Signs Big Movie With Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Amid Pushpa 2 Filming

In a shocking event, singer Benny Dayal recently got hurt by a drone during one of his concerts in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, the drone was capturing his mega show when it fell down and hit the ‘back of his head’. On Friday, the Badtameez Dil singer dropped a video on his Instagram handle, sharing details about the tragic incident. He shared the drone fans hit his head and bruised his fingers. “The drone fans, they hit and bruised the back of my head a little bit. Two of my fingers got completely bruised. But that’s all fine. I think I am going to recover from this much faster,” the singer said.

For More: Singer Benny Dayal Gets Hurt By a Drone During His Concert, Armaan Malik Calls It ‘Messed Up’

Sushmita Sen left everyone shocked and worried on Thursday after she revealed that she recently suffered a heart attack. A day after, it has now been reported that the Aarya actress was rushed to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 27 when she felt discomfort in her chest while shooting. “Sushmita was shooting for one of her assignments when she developed discomfort in her chest. She was examined by a medical professional on the set and then she was immediately taken to the hospital,” a source cited by ETimes claimed.

For More: Sushmita Sen Felt Discomfort In Chest While Shooting, Was Back Home In 2 Days: Report

Read all the Latest Movies News here