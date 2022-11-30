বুধবার , ৩০ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৫ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Rakhi Sawant Enters The Controversial House As A Challenger

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৩০, ২০২২ ২:২৮ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 1 45


Ever since its debut, Bigg Boss Marathi 4 has managed to keep viewers glued to their screens by introducing major twists and turns to the game. Even the contestants are also leaving no stone unturned to entertain the masses and make it to the grand finale of the reality show. Now, the makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 have thrown yet another curveball at the housemates by welcoming four wildcard entries, called ‘challengers’, into the BB house. And Rakhi Sawant is one of the wildcard contestants.

Alongside her, Aroh Welankar, Mira Jagannath, and Vishal Nikam also joined the race to contend for the winner’s title in the fourth season of the popular TV show. In one of the promos of Bigg Boss Marathi 4, Rakhi is seen entering the controversial house in style.

She is also telling other contestants, “I am like a mother to you all. I am Bigg Boss’s first wife.” Given that she has participated in multiple seasons of Bigg Boss Hindi, Rakhi often refers to herself as the wife of Bigg Boss. She was a part of the first-ever season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Arshad Warsi. That year, Rakhi emerged as the third runner-up of the show.

In 2020, the Pardesiya fame made an entry in Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger and became the fourth runner-up of that season. She was also a wild card contestant in the following season, i.e. Bigg Boss 15, and fought her way to the finale week.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant recently celebrated her 44th birthday with her beau Adil Khan. On November 25, Adil surprised Rakhi by celebrating her birthday in front of the paparazzi. Adil and Rakhi often make headlines with their public appearances.

Read all the Latest Movies News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20221130 WA0008
টাঙ্গাইলে ধলেশ্বরী নদীর তীর কেটে বিক্রিতে ভাঙনের শঙ্কায় বসতবাড়ী ও ফসলী জমি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
drink 4
বাড়তি ওজন কমাতে চান? বানিয়ে ফেলুন ৩টি হোমমেইড ড্রিংকস!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20221130 WA0004
টাঙ্গাইল রিজার্ভ অফিস পরিদর্শন করেন পুলিশ সুপার সরকার মোহাম্মদ কায়সার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
SOMABESH 3
সাজছে পলোগ্রাউন্ড, নিরাপত্তায় ৭৫০০ পুলিশ
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm khosru

আওয়ামী লীগের উসকানির ফাঁদে পা দেবেন না—­ নেতাকর্মীদের আমীর খসরু

 received 798817337800715

ডাকাতির প্রস্তুতি গ্রহণকালে ০৩ (তিন) জন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার এবং ০৩টি ছোরা উদ্ধারঃ

 received 3209297092675458

পদ্মা সেতুর উচ্চ টোল অর্থ আয়ের যেনতেন কৌশল : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 studio project 27 21

Here’s How Parents Can Make Their Kids Aware of Child Abuse

 oppo new ecommerce ecommerce barta

দেশের বাজারে অপোর নতুন চমক এ৯৫

 1594881119 news18 default image

North Korea Says It Tested Long-range Cruise Missiles

 wm Berobi Rangpur 9 December 2020 750x563 1

ঢাবির ভর্তি পরীক্ষার জন্য প্রস্তুত বেরোবিসহ ৫ কেন্দ্র

 received 1031079260898574

আনোয়ারার চাতরী ইউনিয়নে দুর্গাপূজা উপলক্ষে মতবিনিময় সভা

 1645306765 photo

Dravid told me won’t be picked henceforth, suggested retirement, says furious Wriddhiman Saha | Cricket News

 bigg boss

Tejasswi Prakash Accuses Pratik Sehajpal of Touching Her Inappropriately