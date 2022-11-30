Rakhi Sawant Enters The Controversial House As A Challenger

Ever since its debut, Bigg Boss Marathi 4 has managed to keep viewers glued to their screens by introducing major twists and turns to the game. Even the contestants are also leaving no stone unturned to entertain the masses and make it to the grand finale of the reality show. Now, the makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 have thrown yet another curveball at the housemates by welcoming four wildcard entries, called ‘challengers’, into the BB house. And Rakhi Sawant is one of the wildcard contestants.

Alongside her, Aroh Welankar, Mira Jagannath, and Vishal Nikam also joined the race to contend for the winner’s title in the fourth season of the popular TV show. In one of the promos of Bigg Boss Marathi 4, Rakhi is seen entering the controversial house in style.

She is also telling other contestants, “I am like a mother to you all. I am Bigg Boss’s first wife.” Given that she has participated in multiple seasons of Bigg Boss Hindi, Rakhi often refers to herself as the wife of Bigg Boss. She was a part of the first-ever season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Arshad Warsi. That year, Rakhi emerged as the third runner-up of the show.

In 2020, the Pardesiya fame made an entry in Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger and became the fourth runner-up of that season. She was also a wild card contestant in the following season, i.e. Bigg Boss 15, and fought her way to the finale week.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant recently celebrated her 44th birthday with her beau Adil Khan. On November 25, Adil surprised Rakhi by celebrating her birthday in front of the paparazzi. Adil and Rakhi often make headlines with their public appearances.

