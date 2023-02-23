Rakhi Sawant Visits Adil’s House In Mysore and Makes SHOCKING Allegations; Watch

Rakhi Sawant visited her husband Adil Khan Durrani’s residence in Mysore, Karnataka on Thursday. This comes as Adil continues to remain in judicial custody in connection with the domestic violence and cheating cases filed by the actress.

In the video that surfaced online, Rakhi Sawant introduced media to Adil’s house in Mysore. “Mere husband ka ghar hai yeh, Adil ka ghar hai (This is my husband’s house. This is Adil’s house),” she said. The Bigg Boss fame then showed how the main door of the house was locked. Rakhi claimed that her in-laws have run away.

“Yeh dekho taala maar ke chale gaye. Adil ka ghar hai Mysore mein. Mere sasural aaye hu. Mere Saas Sasur bhag gaye. Subah phone kiya tha toh mujhe bahut daanta unhone. Keh rahe the ke humne tumhari shaadi aur tumko accept nahi kiya hai. (See this, they have locked the house and run away. This is Adil’s Mysore house. I am at my in-laws’ place. My father-in-law and mother-in-law have run away. They called me up this morning and scolded me. They told me that they will not accept me),” Rakhi added.

This comes a day after Rakhi claimed that Adil’s family is not accepting her due to religious differences. “He (Adil) is married to me. I want justice. Today morning I spoke to his father. He told me that they can’t accept me because I am a Hindu. After I told him that I have now accepted Islam and that his son is married to me, he stopped taking my calls. Adil is always threatening me with ‘talaq’,” she told media outside a Mysuru court.

For the unversed, Adil Khan Durrani was arrested on February 7 after Rakhi levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in several extramarital affairs. She also claimed that Adil threatened to kill and filed a complaint alleging he physically assaulted her.

Later in an interview, Rakhi also made some explosive allegations and claimed that Adil not only recorded her nude videos but also sold them. “Adil has taken my nude videos and sold them to people. My case is on with the Cybercrime department for the same. He now wants to marry Tanu for the third time,” she told E-times.

