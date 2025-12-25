Rakul Preet Singh Wishes Favourite ‘Human’ Jackky Bhagnani Happy Birthday With A Sweet Video | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 25, 2025, 17:05 IST

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul Preet Singh shared a sweet video featuring unseen and cute moments

Rakul Preet Singh Wishes Favourite ‘Human’ Jackky Bhagnani Happy Birthday With A Sweet Video

Rakul Preet Singh melted hearts with her wish for “favourite human,” Jackky Bhagnani. She shared a heartfelt video, giving fans a glimpse into their personal moments together. The video quickly caught attention and went viral, with fans showering the couple with love.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul Preet Singh shared a sweet video featuring unseen and cute moments and wrote, “Happpppy Birthday my favorite human!! You are my strength, my comfort, and my biggest blessing. Thank you for being you, steady, supportive, and endlessly special.

Wishing you a year full of success, laughter, and moments that make you truly happy.

Stay amazing and never stop being my happy place. Loveeeee you more than words can say.” Jackky Bhagnani also reacted, “This means everything to me. Blessed to have you in my life. Love you!”

Watch the video here:

Rakul Preet On Jackky Bhagnani’s Financial Struggles During ‘Bade Miyan…’

In 2024, Pooja Entertainment dominated headlines for all the wrong reasons after the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan tanked at the box office, leading to severe losses for Vashu Bhagnani and his son Jackky Bhagnani’s production house. Soon after the film’s verdict came out, the studio received backlash, with claims of unpaid dues to its staff coming to notice. While these dues were later cleared with the help of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Pooja Entertainment struggled hard. As financial stress mounted, news came in that the Bhagnanis had laid off nearly 80% of their staff and sold their seven-storey Mumbai office building to manage an estimated debt of roughly Rs 250 crore, but Vashu Bhagnani rubbished bankruptcy rumours. Now, Jackky’s wife and actress Rakul Preet Singh has spoken about the controversy.

De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release:

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to the popular 2019 romantic comedy, has completed its theatrical run. The film’s blend of romance, humour and family drama had audiences laughing heartily. But many audiences were waiting for its OTT release to watch it with their family in the comfort of their home. Following its theatrical release on November 14, De De Pyaar De 2 is reportedly set to stream on OTT streaming giant Netflix from January 9, 2026.

De De Pyaar De 2’s Storyline And Cast

Made under the direction of Anshul Sharma and backed by Luv Ranjan, the romantic comedy starts where the first installment ended. The plot revolves around Ashish and Ayesha’s decision to take their relationship to the next level. As they plan to build a future together, they navigate fresh family challenges. Ayesha introduces Ashish to her parents (R Madhavan and Gautami). Their age difference leaves her parents surprised and uncomfortable, leading to tense and awkward situations, especially as Ashish tries to convince them of his sincerity.

Matters take a complicated turn when Ayesha’s family brings her old friend to the scene, believing he would be a more suitable match for her. This sets the stage for emotional confrontations and situational comedy, as Ashish struggles to prove his place in Ayesha’s life.

De De Pyaar De 2’s Cast details

De De Pyaar De 2 features a mix of previous and new faces. Ajay Devgn once again steps into the shoes of Ashish, while Rakul reprises her role of Ayesha. R. Madhavan joins the cast as Ayesha’s father, with Gautami Kapoor playing her mother. In this part, Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Zafri and Ishita Dutta also play pivotal roles.

First Published: December 25, 2025, 17:05 IST