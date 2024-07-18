বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৮ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ৩রা শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ram Charan Greets Mukesh Ambani With Folded Hands, Hugs Newlywed Anant Ambani in Unseen Pics

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৮, ২০২৪ ৩:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
ram charan and upasana pose with anant ambani radhika merchant and mukesh ambani 2024 07 c3cfd3fe6bec8cefde013b16524a985f


Ram Charan and Upasana pose with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Mukesh Ambani.

Ram Charan and Upasana pose with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Mukesh Ambani.

Ram Charan’s heartfelt message for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has garnered widespread admiration from fans and followers.

Ram Charan on Wednesday shared a series of heartwarming photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, offering fans a glimpse into the grand celebrations. The Telugu superstar’s Instagram post featured several memorable moments from the wedding, accompanied by a touching message filled with admiration for the Ambani family.

In the first photo, Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana, are seen posing with the newlyweds Anant and Radhika, alongside Mukesh Ambani. The second photo showcases an affectionate moment between Ram Charan and Anant Ambani. Ram Charan is seen holding Anant’s hand and embracing him, while Upasana smiles warmly at the duo. In the third photo, Ram Charan greets Mukesh Ambani with folded hands as a sign of deep respect.

Accompanying these beautiful images, Ram Charan penned a heartfelt message: “Dearest Anant and Radhika, Congratulations and best wishes on your beautiful journey together. Anant, your big heart has touched us all. Neeta ji, the way you showcased the Indian culture of welcoming a daughter into the family has set an example for the rest to follow. Mukesh ji, we are truly inspired by your exceptional hospitality and humility. Warm Regards, Upasana & Ram Charan.”

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 in a lavish ceremony that was the talk of the town. Several Bollywood and international stars were present at Anant and Radhika’s wedding. These included Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor, to name a few.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

