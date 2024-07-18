Ram Charan Greets Mukesh Ambani With Folded Hands, Hugs Newlywed Anant Ambani in Unseen Pics

Ram Charan on Wednesday shared a series of heartwarming photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, offering fans a glimpse into the grand celebrations. The Telugu superstar’s Instagram post featured several memorable moments from the wedding, accompanied by a touching message filled with admiration for the Ambani family.

In the first photo, Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana, are seen posing with the newlyweds Anant and Radhika, alongside Mukesh Ambani. The second photo showcases an affectionate moment between Ram Charan and Anant Ambani. Ram Charan is seen holding Anant’s hand and embracing him, while Upasana smiles warmly at the duo. In the third photo, Ram Charan greets Mukesh Ambani with folded hands as a sign of deep respect.

Accompanying these beautiful images, Ram Charan penned a heartfelt message: “Dearest Anant and Radhika, Congratulations and best wishes on your beautiful journey together. Anant, your big heart has touched us all. Neeta ji, the way you showcased the Indian culture of welcoming a daughter into the family has set an example for the rest to follow. Mukesh ji, we are truly inspired by your exceptional hospitality and humility. Warm Regards, Upasana & Ram Charan.”

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 in a lavish ceremony that was the talk of the town. Several Bollywood and international stars were present at Anant and Radhika’s wedding. These included Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor, to name a few.