শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:০১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Rama Raju Mantena Surprises Daughter Netra With Special Dance Act On Oscar-Winning Song Naatu Naatu | Bollywood News Saraayah: What Is The Meaning Of Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra’s Daughter’s Name? | Bollywood News ‘Arre bhai, ye toh hamara dost hai’: Rohit Sharma’s banter with security goes viral – WATCH | Cricket News Naga Chaitanya Laughs Out Loud As He Fails To Solve The Mystery Of The Lost Earring | Watch | Telugu Cinema News ‘Bhai hai woh mera’: Nitish Rana provides major update on Shubman Gill’s health – WATCH | Cricket News বেরোবিতে ছাত্রলীগ কর্মীদের নিয়ে ছাত্রদলের কমিটি Exclusive | ‘Not a surprise’: Anish Giri on lesser-favourites Divya Deshmukh, Javokhir Sindarov winning Chess World Cups | Chess News Northeast Is Having Its Cinematic Moment, But Is The Rest Of India Still Missing The Story? | Movies News হোয়াইট হাউজের কাছে গুলিবিদ্ধ সারাহ মারা গেছেন গিনি-বিসাউয়ের ক্ষমতাচ্যুত প্রেসিডেন্ট দেশ ছেড়ে পালিয়ে গেছেন
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Rama Raju Mantena Surprises Daughter Netra With Special Dance Act On Oscar-Winning Song Naatu Naatu | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Rama Raju Mantena Surprises Daughter Netra With Special Dance Act On Oscar-Winning Song Naatu Naatu | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

At Netra Mantena’s wedding, her father, Rama Raju Mantena and his brother delivered a high-energy performance to the song Naatu Naatu.

Several Bollywood celebrities attended the event, including SRK.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Several Bollywood celebrities attended the event, including SRK.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

A high-energy dance from the recent grand wedding celebrations of NRI businessman Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter, Netra Mantena, in Udaipur has set the internet buzzing.

The now-viral clip showcases Rama Raju Mantena and his brother delivering a spirited and perfectly synchronised performance to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, mirroring the iconic looks of actors N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan from the original track.

The video, initially posted by The Secret Grapher on Instagram, has rapidly taken over social media platforms, leaving viewers amazed by the duo’s infectious energy and charm.

Inside the Lavish Udaipur Wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju

The extravagant wedding festivities of Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju began on November 21 in Udaipur, turning the city into a hub of glittering celebrations. The multi-day event featured a glamorous sangeet night hosted by Bollywood personalities Karan Johar and Sophie Choudry, adding star power to the already opulent affair.

From elaborate decor to luxury venues such as The Leela Palace and the stunning Jagmandir Island Palace, the celebration was a spectacular blend of royal charm and modern grandeur.

Who Is Rama Raju Mantena?

Netra Mantena is the daughter of Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, a highly respected Indian-American family based in Orlando. Rama Raju Mantena is the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, a notable figure in the American healthcare sector known for founding several renowned medical companies.

His entrepreneurial ventures include ICORE Healthcare, International Oncology Network (ION), and OncoScripts, among the earliest specialised oncology pharmacies in the United States. He holds a degree in clinical pharmacy from the University of Maryland, along with a computer science and engineering degree from JNTU, India.

A Celebrity-Studded Affair With High-Profile Guests

The wedding attracted an impressive guest list featuring well-known personalities across various industries. Among the most notable attendees was Donald Trump Jr., son of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Other high-profile guests included real estate magnate Kalpesh Mehta, film producer Viraf Sarkari, golfer Paris Hilinski and several prominent business leaders.

Adding to the glamour, Bollywood celebrities put on captivating performances throughout the pre-wedding festivities. The star lineup included Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, all of whom lit up the stage with unforgettable acts.

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-…Read More

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-… Read More

First Published:

November 28, 2025, 18:12 IST

News movies bollywood Rama Raju Mantena Surprises Daughter Netra With Special Dance Act On Oscar-Winning Song Naatu Naatu
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Saraayah: What Is The Meaning Of Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra’s Daughter’s Name? | Bollywood News

Saraayah: What Is The Meaning Of Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra’s Daughter’s Name? | Bollywood News

Naga Chaitanya Laughs Out Loud As He Fails To Solve The Mystery Of The Lost Earring | Watch | Telugu Cinema News

Naga Chaitanya Laughs Out Loud As He Fails To Solve The Mystery Of The Lost Earring | Watch | Telugu Cinema News

বেরোবিতে ছাত্রলীগ কর্মীদের নিয়ে ছাত্রদলের কমিটি

বেরোবিতে ছাত্রলীগ কর্মীদের নিয়ে ছাত্রদলের কমিটি

Northeast Is Having Its Cinematic Moment, But Is The Rest Of India Still Missing The Story? | Movies News

Northeast Is Having Its Cinematic Moment, But Is The Rest Of India Still Missing The Story? | Movies News

হোয়াইট হাউজের কাছে গুলিবিদ্ধ সারাহ মারা গেছেন

হোয়াইট হাউজের কাছে গুলিবিদ্ধ সারাহ মারা গেছেন

গিনি-বিসাউয়ের ক্ষমতাচ্যুত প্রেসিডেন্ট দেশ ছেড়ে পালিয়ে গেছেন

গিনি-বিসাউয়ের ক্ষমতাচ্যুত প্রেসিডেন্ট দেশ ছেড়ে পালিয়ে গেছেন

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST