Rama Raju Mantena Surprises Daughter Netra With Special Dance Act On Oscar-Winning Song Naatu Naatu | Bollywood News

At Netra Mantena’s wedding, her father, Rama Raju Mantena and his brother delivered a high-energy performance to the song Naatu Naatu.

A high-energy dance from the recent grand wedding celebrations of NRI businessman Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter, Netra Mantena, in Udaipur has set the internet buzzing.

The now-viral clip showcases Rama Raju Mantena and his brother delivering a spirited and perfectly synchronised performance to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, mirroring the iconic looks of actors N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan from the original track.

The video, initially posted by The Secret Grapher on Instagram, has rapidly taken over social media platforms, leaving viewers amazed by the duo’s infectious energy and charm.

Inside the Lavish Udaipur Wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju

The extravagant wedding festivities of Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju began on November 21 in Udaipur, turning the city into a hub of glittering celebrations. The multi-day event featured a glamorous sangeet night hosted by Bollywood personalities Karan Johar and Sophie Choudry, adding star power to the already opulent affair.

From elaborate decor to luxury venues such as The Leela Palace and the stunning Jagmandir Island Palace, the celebration was a spectacular blend of royal charm and modern grandeur.

Who Is Rama Raju Mantena?

Netra Mantena is the daughter of Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, a highly respected Indian-American family based in Orlando. Rama Raju Mantena is the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, a notable figure in the American healthcare sector known for founding several renowned medical companies.

His entrepreneurial ventures include ICORE Healthcare, International Oncology Network (ION), and OncoScripts, among the earliest specialised oncology pharmacies in the United States. He holds a degree in clinical pharmacy from the University of Maryland, along with a computer science and engineering degree from JNTU, India.

A Celebrity-Studded Affair With High-Profile Guests

The wedding attracted an impressive guest list featuring well-known personalities across various industries. Among the most notable attendees was Donald Trump Jr., son of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Other high-profile guests included real estate magnate Kalpesh Mehta, film producer Viraf Sarkari, golfer Paris Hilinski and several prominent business leaders.

Adding to the glamour, Bollywood celebrities put on captivating performances throughout the pre-wedding festivities. The star lineup included Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, all of whom lit up the stage with unforgettable acts.

