শুক্রবার , ২১ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ৭ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Ramesh Sippy Receives Reel Legend Award At Showsha Reel Awards 2025 | WATCH

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২১, ২০২৫ ৪:৪৮ অপরাহ্ণ
Ramesh Sippy Receives Reel Legend Award At Showsha Reel Awards 2025 | WATCH

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2025 honoured the celebrated director Ramesh Sippy with the Reel Legend Award. Watch his winning speech right here! news | entertainment news live | latest bollywood news | bollywood | news18 | n18oc_moviesLiked the video? Please press the thumbs up icon and leave a comment. Subscribe to Showsha YouTube channel and never miss a video: https://www.youtube.com/c/SHOWSHAIndiaFollow Showsha on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showsha_/Follow Showsha on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showshaFollow Showsha on X: https://x.com/news18showshaFollow Showsha on Snapchat: https://snapchat.com/t/6YeotZeyMore entertainment and lifestyle news and updates on:https://www.news18.com/entertainment



Source link

