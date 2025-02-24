Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Arrive Hand-In-Hand At Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bash; Vicky Kaushal Goes Solo

Last Updated: February 24, 2025, 22:58 IST

The trio, who will soon be collaborating on Bhansali’s much-anticipated Love & War, made stylish appearances.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday bash.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s intimate birthday bash in Mumbai on Monday night. The trio, who will soon be collaborating on Bhansali’s much-anticipated Love & War, made stylish appearances, with Ranbir and Alia arriving hand-in-hand, while Vicky walked in solo.

The couple twinned in elegant neutrals. Alia looked effortlessly chic in an ivory co-ord set featuring a fitted top with puff sleeves and flared pants. She paired her look with a white Gucci handbag, matching block heels, and minimal makeup. Ranbir complemented her look in a casual yet polished outfit— a denim blue shirt, crisp white trousers, and matching sneakers. He added a pair of black sunglasses for a stylish touch.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal opted for an all-black ensemble. He wore a full-sleeve black Henley T-shirt, black trousers, and polished black shoes, completing his look with a well-groomed mustache.

Love & War was officially announced in January 2024, with the film slated for a Christmas 2025 release. The original announcement read, “We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Epic Saga Love & War. See You At The Movies Christmas 2025.” It also featured the signatures of its lead trio—Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir, who previously worked as an assistant director on Bhansali’s Black (2005) before making his acting debut in Saawariya (2007), has always credited the filmmaker as his mentor. Speaking about his excitement for Love & War, he had earlier shared, “I am extremely excited. He is my godfather. Everything I know about films, everything I know about acting, it is something I learnt from him.”

For Alia, this will be her second collaboration with Bhansali after the critically acclaimed Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), a performance that earned her a National Award for Best Actress. Meanwhile, Love & War marks Vicky Kaushal’s first-ever project with the director.

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Animal, with a sequel already in the works. He is currently shooting for Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash. Alia is working on Alpha, while Vicky Kaushal is basking in the success of Chhaava, which recently crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office.