Ranbir Kapoor Says Dating Two ‘Successful Actress’ Became His identity: ‘Was Labelled A Cheater For…’

Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most successful and handsome-looking actors. He has always grabbed headlines for his work but more for his relationship. His relationships with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif became the talk of town. Fans still remember it. However, now the actor is married to Alia Bhatt and is a father to a baby girl Raha Kapoor. Recently, in a conversation at Nikhil Kamath’s show People by WTF, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his past love life and how it affected his character.

Ranbir Kapoor admitted that he dated two very successful actresses. “Of course, I dated two very successful actresses that just became my identity that he is a casanova. I was labelled cheater for a very large part of my life and still, I am.” However, he did not name them but it looks like he is probably talking about Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Watch the video here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s romance is one of Bollywood’s most talked-about relationships. While shooting for the 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno, they fell head over heels for each other. Deepika was so smitten she got Ranbir’s initials tattooed on her neck. They were often seen together, cozying up at events and interviews. After dating for about two years, they broke up in 2009, with rumours swirling that Ranbir cheated on her with Katrina Kaif.

The next A-lister in Ranbir Kapoor’s dating saga was Katrina Kaif. Their whirlwind romance from 2010 to 2016 thrilled fans. Sparked on the sets of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009, their secret love affair kept the rumour mill spinning. They enjoyed exotic vacations and lived together, and they were even supposed to get married, but it didn’t work out.

Ranbir Kapoor married to Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony. Only family and close friends were seen at the wedding. It was organised at their house.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Animal which was loved by fans. He will be next seen in Ramayana. Well, nothing has been made official but fans are eagerly waiting for its announcement.