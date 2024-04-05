শুক্রবার , ৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২৩শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ranbir Kapoor Says ‘Make Your Name Worldwide With Your Culture’, Netizens Say ‘Bodied Alia, Deepika’ | Viral

ranbir alia deepika 2024 04 423274170f6844fa13deda93c0622cd0


Ranbir spoke about his Hollywood aspirations.

Ranbir spoke about his Hollywood aspirations.

An old video of Ranbir Kapoor talking about his Hollywood aspirations has gone viral.

Ranbir Kapoor is on a roll. After his film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal, became a massive blockbuster hit, Ranbir will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The three-part mythological film has created quite a buzz for itself already. Amid this, an old interview clip of the actor has gone viral in which he spoke about his Hollywood aspirations.

Ranbir said, “Mujhe Hollywood main interest nahi hai kyuki main yahan apna naam banane ki koshish kar raha hoon. I want to give to Indian cinema. I think if you really want to make your name worldwide, you should do it with your own culture and characters… I’m very happy with the way Indian cinema is shaping and the new talent that’s coming in.”

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movie Ramayana finally went on floors on Tuesday, April 2. If a recent report by India Today is to be believed, director Nitesh Tiwari performed a puja on sets early today following which he began shooting for the film with secondary actors. Ranbir, who will be playing the role of Lord Ram in the movie, will be joining the shoot in the coming days.

While Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of Ram in this movie, Sai Pallavi has been roped in for the role of Sita. Prior to Sai, Ranbir’s actress-wife, Alia Bhatt was in talks for the role of Sita but she backed out due to dates-related issues. KGF star Yash is also likely to play Ravana in the movie whereas Sunny Deol has reportedly been locked for the role of Hanuman. Bobby Deol and Vijay Sethupathi are also reportedly in talks for the roles of Kumbhakarna and Vibhashana respectively. Recently, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Sheeba Chadha’s images from the set in their looks were leaked and went viral in no time.

