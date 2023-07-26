বুধবার , ২৬ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ১১ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ranbir Kapoor Shares 1st Review of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Holds Alia Bhatt Close, Watch

জুলাই ২৬, ২০২৩
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor rocky aur rani kii prem kahaani


Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get clicked after watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor get clicked after watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks Alia Bhatt’s first movie after the birth of her daughter Raha Kapoor with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor.

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor attended the premiere of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s new movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Mumbai on Tuesday. Needless to say, Ranbir was extremely impressed by his wifey’s film. After watching the Karan Johar directorial, Ranbir and Alia exited the theatre together. While the couple was heading to their car, Ranbir revealed that he loved the movie as he made a positive hand gesture when the paparazzi asked him about his review.

In a video, shared by Manav Manglani, Ranbir was also seen protecting Alia from the Mumbai rains as they made their way to the car. Ranbir and Alia’s fans couldn’t stop drooling over them in the comment section. One user wrote, “Ufff the way Ranbir hold his wife.” Another one said, “Okay loved how RK was being protective of Alia.”

Earlier, Alia had revealed that Ranbir took a keen interest in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s music. Answering a question by News18 at the film’s promotional event, Alia said, “Ranbir loved the trailer. In general, he is a huge Pritam Da fan. They have given their biggest hits together. Karan (Johar), Pritam Da and Ranbir have given a fantastic album together. When the songs were being made, since then, I have been making Ranbir listen to the songs.”

“When he heard Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka, he said, ‘Yeh accha hai, this will really work’. When I am working on a film, with my enthusiasm, I take him along the journey even if he has other things to do,” Alia added.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years. Besides Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

shrishti negi 1
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with nearly eight years of experience in the media industry. She is currently heading the Entertainment team at News18.cRead More



Source link

