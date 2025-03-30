Ranveer Allahbadia Announces ‘Rebirth’ In FIRST Post After IGL Controversy; Neha Kakkar’s Concert Organisers Accuse Her Of Rs 4.52 Crore Loss

Last Updated: March 30, 2025, 21:59 IST

Ranveer Allahbadia of BeerBiceps announces a “new blessed chapter” after the India’s Got Latent row, while Neha Kakkar faces a ₹4.52 crore loss allegation from concert organisers.

Ranveer Allahbadia, who runs the popular YouTube podcast channel BeerBiceps, has announced a “new blessed chapter” in his life after India’s Got Latent controversy. On Sunday, March 30, the YouTuber shared his first post since the “sex with parents” controversy erupted in January. Tanmay Bhat, Abhay Deol, and fellow YouTubers congratulated him on his comeback.

Neha Kakkar hit headlines after she arrived three hours late to her concert in Melbourne recently. The popular singer faced an angry crowd who booed her and urged her to go back. A video of her breaking down on stage and apologising to the crowd also went viral. Later, in a statement, Neha revealed that the organisers ran away without payment, and that her band wasn’t provided with basic necessities like food, hotel, or water. She said that despite all this, they still went on stage for the show because of her fans.

Sikandar Movie Review: Salman Khan’s much-awaited movie, Sikandar, is finally in theatres. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. But is the movie worth watching? Check out our full review here.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding L2: Empuraan, the highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer. Amid growing backlash over politically sensitive content, the actor issued a heartfelt statement confirming that the team has decided to revise the film, removing scenes that may have caused distress to viewers.

Barkha Bisht recently shared that people assumed she was in a relationship with her ‘Couple of Mistakes’ co-star Karan Veer Mehra. She mentioned that she was trolled after she publicly supported him during Bigg Boss 18, and many even suggested that he was the reason her marriage with Indraneil Sengupta ended. In the same interview, Barkha also said that she is not in a relationship, and addressed rumours about dating Ashish Sharma, clarifying that he is a very special friend who supported her during a difficult time.

