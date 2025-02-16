Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar Enters Final Shooting Schedule in Mumbai? Here’s What We Know

Last Updated: February 16, 2025, 14:31 IST

Mid-day has reported that the team expects Dhurandhar to enter post-production by March as they eye for a late 2025 release

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar to wrap up soon

Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his next film Dhurandhar and reportedly the shoot has entered its last leg. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film commenced production in July 2024. The film is based on the history of R&AW and involves many high-octane action scenes.

Mid-day has quoted a source saying, “The Mumbai schedule is primarily focused on some high-octane action sequences. The production design team has recreated the backdrop for these sequences in a controlled environment in Andheri. Ranveer has been putting in extensive prep to deliver some sharp scenes that will be shot over the next two weeks.” The Mumbai schedule includes “scenes between Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer.” The source added, “Other actors will join the schedule to finish their final days of work next week.”

The team expects Dhurandhar to enter post-production by March, keeping it on track for a late 2025 release.

Recently, Aditya Dhar shared an update on the film and praised Ranveer for his performance. Sharing updates about the film’s shoot, Aditya revealed, “Yes, we are currently filming it. We will try to release it by the end of this year. I am happy with the outcome; it’s shaping up really well.” Talking about Ranveer and his performance, the director praised him saying, “Ranveer Singh has outdone himself in the film.

Not long back, Ranveer Singh’s striking look with long hair leaked and went viral online. In the photos, Ranveer was seen wearing a turban for the first time on screen. He was dressed in a suit, with a blood-stained injury on his face. Reports suggest that the actor plays an R&AW agent in the film, which is based on real events from India’s intelligence history. The actor’s new look created buzz on social media, with fans quickly comparing it to his memorable portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features a stellar ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Aahana Kumra, promising an intense cinematic experience.