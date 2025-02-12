Advertise here
বুধবার , ১২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫ | ৩০শে মাঘ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan Reunite For 2025’s Biggest Love Story By Rohit Shetty? Fans React

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১২, ২০২৫ ১০:৪৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan Reunite For 2025’s Biggest Love Story By Rohit Shetty? Fans React

Last Updated:

The teaser, dropped by Rohit Shetty, has sparked nostalgia among fans who fondly remember Ranveer and Sara’s chemistry in Simmba.

Rohit Shetty has set the internet abuzz with a teaser announcing the reunion of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. After their hit pairing in Simmba, the duo is back for what the teaser describes as “2025’s biggest love story.” Fans are flooding social media with excitement over their return to the big screen.

The teaser, dropped by Shetty, has sparked nostalgia among fans who fondly remember Ranveer and Sara’s chemistry in Simmba. Social media is filled with reactions, with one user writing, “Bhaisaab, finally! Thank you for bringing these two together! Booking tickets already.” Another added, “Valentine’s week done right! The Simmba hit jodi is back to take over.”

Others expressed their excitement, with comments like, “My day is made. Sara-Ranveer on the big screen once again,” and “Hottest jodi of all time! Simmba is still my favorite film.” The teaser has built major anticipation for what promises to be another high-energy Bollywood entertainer.

On the professional front, Sara was last seen in Sky Force, directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, alongside Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya. She will next appear in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino, sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is set to star in Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film. He had previously announced the project by sharing a black-and-white photo collage featuring Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya, and Arjun Rampal.

