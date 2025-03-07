Ranya Rao Has Suffered Physical Abuse, Says DRI, Makes Explosive Claim Of Established Syndicate Operating | Exclusive

Last Updated: March 07, 2025, 23:19 IST

The actor, arrested for alleged gold smuggling, requested the proceedings be kept ‘as private as possible’

Kannada actor Ranya Rao was arrested from Bengaluru Airport (Image: X)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has made a serious allegation in its gold smuggling investigation involving actor Ranya Rao. The agency’s investigation has uncovered a well-established syndicate that smuggled gold by misusing protocols usually extended to VIPs at the airport. The DRI believes that Ranya Rao was an integral part of this syndicate.

Adding to the complexity of the case, the agency has noted signs of physical abuse on the actor’s body, particularly on her face and below her eyes. The actor has informed the agency that she sustained these injuries long before travelling to Dubai. The court has directed the prison authorities to provide necessary medical aid. Ranya Rao’s counsel highlighted the physical abuse and requested the court permit further investigation during custody in the presence of her advocate, not merely within hearing distance but at a visible distance. However, the court did not accept this request.

Rao, stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday night for allegedly smuggling gold bars weighing 14.2 kg, worth Rs 14.56 crore. She had landed in Bengaluru on an Emirates flight from Dubai.

Rao wept in court

The DRI informed the court that the accused is not fully cooperating with investigators and is frequently becoming emotionally distressed. The actor wept before the judge when she was produced in court on Friday. The DRI stated that leads from forensic analysis will be used to confront the accused during custody and seek answers. The DRI alleges that the accused’s modus operandi for smuggling gold into India involved wrapping gold bars with crepe bandages and tissues around her body.

With the investigation’s focus now on uncovering the entire syndicate, the court has remanded Ranya Rao to DRI custody for three days, imposing specific conditions. The court has ordered that the accused’s advocate is permitted to visit her between 6:00 pm and 6:30 pm during custody, in the presence of agency officials. The accused is not permitted to meet any family members or other individuals.

What accused told agency in first statement

CNN-News18 has accessed the first of three statements the accused gave to the DRI. Here is an excerpt from the statement:

DRI: Please peruse the Mahazar dated 03.03.2025/04.03.2025 drawn at Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore, in respect of gold seized from your possession, and offer your comments.

Ranya Rao: I have read the Mahazar dated 03.03.2025/04.03.2025 drawn at Kempegowda International Airport and affixed my dated signature as a token of having seen the document. I agree with its contents. I reiterate that I was present during the Mahazar proceedings and accept that 17 pieces of gold bars were recovered from my possession. I request that the proceedings remain as private as possible.

DRI: Please state the places you have visited abroad in the recent past and the number of times you have travelled to those places.

Ranya Rao: I have travelled to Europe, America, and the Middle East, specifically Dubai and Saudi Arabia. I wish to state that I am tired at present as I did not get enough rest.

DRI: Do you wish to state anything more?

Ranya Rao: I have nothing more to state. I once again reiterate that I will cooperate in the ongoing investigation, and I shall appear before you as and when called for. During the recording of this statement, no religious sentiments were hurt. I have been offered food and beverages from time to time, but I chose not to eat as I am not hungry and was drinking water. This statement of mine is given voluntarily without any force, threat, coercion or inducement and in my normal state of mind. The contents of this statement are read over and the contents are as deposed by me.

