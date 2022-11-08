মঙ্গলবার , ৮ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৩শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Rapper MC Square Wins Hustle 2.0; Badshah Says ‘I Couldn’t Be Happier’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৮, ২০২২ ১০:৪০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
hustle 2 mc square


Faridabad’s Abhishek Baisla, better known by his stage name MC Square, was declared as the winner of “Hustle 2.0” after a tough competition among five finalists. Apart from MC Square, Tanishq Singh aka Paradox, and Nihar Hodawadekar aka Mumbaikar Nazz, was announced as the first and second runners-up. The MTV show, judged by Badshah, aired its grand finale on Sunday, November 6, 2022. MC Square has been a fan favourite and has a loyal fan base with words of appreciation from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, MC Square talked about his victory and claimed that he had always wanted to be a celebrity. Now, he can confidently tell his mother that his son is a real star. He added that MTV Hustle 2.0 made his goals come true.

In response to MC Square’s victory, judge Badshah stated that the competition “raised the bar for rap music and reality television by bringing raw talent and professional grooming together in one place”. He further added that the talented contestants would astound him with their storytelling and skill every week. The rapper praised Abhishek in particular and said, “I couldn’t be happier for him.” He went on to say that Abhishek has unquestionably proven to be the “next rap voice that the Indian hip-hop community was looking for”.

The finale episode was broadcast on MTV and streamed on Voot on Sunday night. Squad Bos Dee MC, Dino James, EPR, and King all performed for their respective squad contestants. A well-known rapper named Ikka Singh made an appearance as a special guest and gave a powerful performance. The talent also made some emotional and open revelations live on stage, and the evening also included a fun roast of all the competitors in classic rap style.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Along with some original songs, the contestants of MTV Hustle 2.0 also addressed significant subjects like domestic violence (Vardiyaan by QK), mental health (Bipolar by GD47), and their own experiences (Main Bikhar Chuka Hoon by Gravity). On social media and streaming services, the majority of the show’s songs have grown fairly popular.

Hustle 2.0, billed as India’s first ever rap reality programme, has garnered attention for being well-liked by celebrities. Celebs such as Gauahar Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Tanmay Bhat, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chitrangda Singh, in addition to Virat and Anushka Sharma, posted about their favourite contestants on their social media handles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

hustle 2 mc square
Rapper MC Square Wins Hustle 2.0; Badshah Says ‘I Couldn’t Be Happier’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
71957.ngsversion.1422284741239 31
BSNL: ধামাকা প্ল্যান নিয়ে এল BSNL! সব ছেড়ে ছুটছে মানুষ! প্ল্যান জানলে চমকে যাবেন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
CTGNEWS 1
‘কৃষক-শ্রমিকের সমতাভিত্তিক রাষ্ট্র চেয়েছিলেন আবুল বাশার’
বাংলাদেশ
1667857876 photo
FIFA World Cup: Daniel Alves makes Brazil squad, Firmino left out | Football News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
central insurance

সেন্ট্রাল ইন্স্যুরেন্সের সম্পদ পুর্নমূল্যায়ন – Corporate Sangbad

 1649338658 photo

Head coach Vijay unperturbed by Mirabai Chanu’s 55kg entry rejection for CWG, says it won’t affect India medal haul | More sports News

 wm danish21

মহানবীর ব্যঙ্গচিত্র আঁকা সেই ডেনিশ কার্টুনিস্টের মৃত্যু

 Faruki22

বাবুনগরীর ব্যক্তিগত সহকারী ফারুকী গ্রেপ্তার – Corporate Sangbad

 1667106955 photo

T20 World Cup: India vs South Africa – Interesting stats and trivia | Cricket News

 09 5

ঝিনাইদহ কৃষি ব্যাংকের ৮৫ লাখ টাকা লোপাট! – Corporate Sangbad

 image 457208 1629788451

একনেকে ৫ হাজার ৪৪১ কোটি টাকার ৮ প্রকল্প অনুমোদন

 wm Jo Biden Profile Photo From NY Times 07 11 2020

ব্রাসেলসে পৌঁছেছেন বাইডেন

 6 4

মেহেরপুর আদালতে দুই পুলিশ সদস্যকে কিল-ঘুষি মারলেন আসামী – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Kubi new Vc

নতুন উপাচার্য পেল কুমিল্লা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়