Rashmika Mandanna Click Vijay Deverakonda’s Cute Pic As Couple Heads On New Year Vacay | Telugu Cinema News

  আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৪ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda head out on a vacation ahead of Christmas after intense work schedules.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda spotted at the airport as they head out for a holiday.

Actor-couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted heading out of Hyderabad together early Wednesday morning as they set off on a vacation ahead of Christmas. According to a source, the duo plans to spend New Year’s Eve together, taking a well-earned break after what Vijay described as an “intense few months.”

The two were seen leaving the city even before Rashmika’s first glimpse from Mysaa dropped, catching fans pleasantly by surprise. A paparazzo captured the couple arriving together, dressed in comfortable travel wear. Vijay opted for a grey sweatshirt paired with matching sweats and his signature beanie, while Rashmika kept it casual in a monochrome outfit with a sweatshirt tied around her waist.

Both actors wore masks as they made their way out, accompanied by a few members of their team. The sighting quickly went viral on social media, with fans flooding comment sections with heart and heart-eye emojis, calling the couple “adorable” and wishing them a relaxing holiday.

Vijay shares Rashmika’s candid click from the airport

Adding to the buzz, Vijay Deverakonda later shared a glimpse from the airport on his Instagram Stories. The picture shows him reclining and unwinding while Rashmika is seen holding up a Polaroid photograph she had clicked of him. The candid moment struck a chord with fans, offering a rare, intimate peek into their time together.

Sharing the image, Vijay wrote, “After a crazy intense few months..It’s holiday time.” Rashmika, however, has not shared any pictures or posts from the vacation so far, choosing to keep things low-key.

Rashmika Mandanna’s personal life has long attracted public attention. She had earlier been engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty, her co-star from the Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party. The two announced their engagement in 2017 following a private ceremony in her hometown of Virajpet, but parted ways in 2018, citing compatibility issues.

Vijay Deverakonda, too, was rumoured to be dating a Belgian national named Virgine around the same time, though he never confirmed the reports.

Vijay and Rashmika first worked together in 2018 on Geeta Govindam, a massive hit that proved to be a turning point in both their careers. They reunited the following year for Dear Comrade. Rumours of their relationship began circulating in 2020, gaining momentum when fans noticed that the two had vacationed together in 2023.

The couple reportedly got engaged in October this year, though they have never officially confirmed their relationship in public. They are expected to tie the knot next year.

December 24, 2025, 22:20 IST

