Rashmika Mandanna Clicks Selfie With Fan, Greets Paps With A Smile At Mumbai Airport | Watch

Last Updated: March 09, 2025, 15:38 IST

Rashmika will soon be seen in Sikandar opposite Salman Khan. It is one of Sajid Nadiadwala’s most ambitious projects

Rashmika Mandanna spotted at the airport

Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Chhaava, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The film has been going strong at the box office. Well, today, the actress was spotted at the airport in comfy casuals. She was seen greeting Paps with a smile and also posing for a selfie with a fan. The video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, shared by Instant Bollywood, we can see Rashmika wearing denim paired with a grey tee. She is looking pretty in no makeup. Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. The historical epic, directed by Laxman Utekar, has just crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in India. Apart from Vicky Kaushal’s gripping performance, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Diana Penty, Neil Bhoopalam, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta.

Watch the video here:

Recently, the actress shared a cryptic note on her social media handle, which left a few fans worried. She shared a series of pictures of herself in which she was seen holding a sunflower. Even though Rashmika was seen smiling in the clicks, her caption grabbed everyone’s attention.

Rashmika Mandanna urged everyone to be kind and mentioned that a lot many people might be facing hard times. “Guysss…Try and keep positive as much as possible, Smile – we only got this one life so live it to the fullest..be a little more kinder.. everyone is having a hard day in their own ways..give love to others, give love to yourselves. and and Hydrate as much as possible and give love to your bodies. From Me and Ru,” she wrote.

Next, Rashmika will soon be seen in Sikandar opposite Salman Khan. It is one of Sajid Nadiadwala’s most ambitious projects, directed by AR Murugadoss. Previously, the makers also shared a teaser of the film. In the electrifying 80-second clip, Salman Khan was seen making a grand entry in full-fledged action mode, battling armoured, masked foes with unmatched intensity. His character, Sikandar, was then introduced in a striking silhouette that radiates mystery and strength, setting the tone for the high-octane drama.

Besides this, Rashmika Mandanna also has Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera and Aditya Sarpotdar’s Thama in her kitty.