Rashmika Mandanna Drops Motivating Note For Her Fans, Asks Them To ‘Be Happy’

Rashmika Mandanna, who recently opened up about receiving flak on social media, has now posted a photo of herself, sharing her thoughts on happiness. She penned a note about how one must keep away from negativity and remain happy. The actress said, “Be happy peeps… keep hope… your happiness and peace comes above all. Life is just too short for negative feels.” Along with the note, Rashmika Mandanna also shared a happy picture. In the photo, the actress is seen striking a stunning pose and flashing her infectious smile to the camera.

Fans went all out to praise the actress for her words and even cheered for her. One of the users wrote, “Your smile could be the reason for someone’s Happiness. Always Be Happy.” Another user wrote, “be happy, keep smiling.” One of the fans also shared, “Rashmika, don’t think about the things that worry you. Be happy always, your fans are with you.” Take a look at her post below:

Previously, the Pushpa fame shared her thoughts on a few issues that have been bothering her for “the last few days, weeks, months, or maybe even years now,” and wrote that she has finally decided to address them. She shared a picture of her with a scenic backdrop, followed by a long note.

“I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there. I know that the life I’ve chosen comes with a price – I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly don’t expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn’t mean because you don’t approve of me you can spew negativity instead.” She concluded her note by saying, “Be kind everyone. We’re all trying to do our best,” the actress shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s directorial film Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She will next be seen in the much-awaited film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on August 11, 2023.

