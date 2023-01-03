Rashmika Mandanna Redefines Elegance In Her Ivory Saree; See Pics

Rashmika Mandanna is acing her fashion game of late. The actress, besides delivering some brilliant performances in the South and Hindi film industry, is slowly inching towards becoming a style icon too, it seems. A glance at Rashmika’s Instagram feed will leave you completely gushing over her sartorial choices. From donning pretty dresses, and draping heavily-embellished sarees to slipping into uber-chic outfits, the Goodbye actress often shells out major fashion goals from her richly-infused wardrobe collections.

Recently, Rashmika impressed her fans as she dropped a couple of pictures on her ‘gram, draped in an elegant white-hued saree. The Tollywood diva penned a heartfelt note along with the adorable snaps, wishing her followers an abundance of “health and happiness” this New Year.

“I got to see so much love pouring in that day and it makes me feel extremely grateful… Thank you my loves… the last few days of 2022… and this new year I hope there’s only and only love for all of you… God bless you with good health and happiness!” captioned Rashmika in her post.

The pictures captured the diva, decked up in a graceful ivory saree from the custom Arpita Mehta label. The creme and gold ensemble was weaved with intricate floral-encrusted mirror work along the borders. Rashmika combined her flowy saree with a strappy, embroidered blouse, having a distinct sweetheart, plunging neckline.

Keeping her winter white look minimalistic, the Dear Comrade actress clubbed her regal attire with a pair of stone-engraved jhumkas and bangles in one hand. In terms of makeup, Rashmika sported a dewy look that included blushed cheeks, subtle pink lip tint, and shimmery gold eyeshadow. The Tollywood beauty amped up her glam game by applying a tiny black bindi, while her kohl-rimmed eyes added the perfect touch of drama.

Rashmika rounded off her all-ethnic look with open, curly tresses, flaunting her adorable smile for the clicks. Fans left no stone unturned to hail praises on their favourite star.

While one user lavished, “you look awesome,” another gushed and called her simply, “Gorgeous.” Many others went all hearts in the comment section.

Rashmika is all pumped up for the release of Varisu, with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The actress is also a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, where she is cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and director Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu, alongside Siddharth Malhotra.

