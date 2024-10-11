Ratan Tata Passes Away: Remembering His Only Bollywood Film, Aetbaar, Starring Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, renowned for his leadership and philanthropy, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. Tata, who had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Monday due to a sudden drop in blood pressure, was in critical condition in the intensive care unit. While his legacy is largely associated with transforming the Tata Group and his philanthropic work, there is one lesser-known facet of Tata’s life: his brief involvement in Bollywood production.

In 2004, Tata made his foray into the world of cinema by co-producing a film titled Aetbaar. The film, a romantic psychological thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt, starred Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham and Bipasha Basu. Tata co-produced the film alongside Jatin Kumar. Inspired by the 1996 Hollywood film Fear, Aetbaar explored themes of obsession and family dynamics.

The film followed the story of Dr. Ranveer Malhotra (played by Bachchan), a protective father, who goes to great lengths to protect his daughter, Ria (Bipasha Basu), from Aryan Trivedi (John Abraham), an obsessive lover with a dark past. The plot thickens when Ria begins to fall for Aryan, putting strain on the close-knit family. Despite its star-studded cast and suspenseful plot, Aetbaar was unable to perform well at the box office, earning just Rs 7.96 crore against a production budget of Rs 9.50 crore. It marked Tata’s first and only venture into the world of film production.

Following Tata’s passing, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, shared a heartfelt statement. He said, “It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.” Chandrasekaran went on to describe Tata as a mentor, guide and friend, whose legacy would continue to inspire future generations.

Tata’s film industry involvement, though brief, remains a rare chapter in the story of a man whose influence extended far beyond the business world.