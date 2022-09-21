Recent and Upcoming Movies of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN: With a glorious acting career spanning more than two decades, the diva of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has delivered blockbuster movies that still remain as iconic as she is. Be it Po from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham that caught your attention or Geet from Jab We Met that stole your heart, Bebo nailed every role with ease. She continues to leave her mark in Bollywood with her projects. As Kareena celebrates her 42nd birthday on September 21, take a look at the 3 Idiots actor’s recent movies and a promising upcoming project:

Recent Movies of the Actress

Laal Singh Chaddha

Directed by Advait Chandan, Kareena stars opposite Aamir Khan in the Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning movie Forrest Gump. She is seen in the role of Laal’s love interest Rupa D’Souza and takes on the role of a struggling actress, trying to make a name for herself in the industry. Kareena has been praised by critics for her role which they describe as one of her bests so far in her career. Angrezi Medium

Seen in the role of Naina Kohli, a cop in London, Kareena delivered this action role impeccably alongside late actor Irrfan Khan. Homi Adajania’s sequel to 2017-hit Hindi Medium, this movie impressed movie-goers because of Irrfan and Kareena’s performances. Though Irrfan stole the show, the audience could certainly not overlook Kareena’s acting in Angrezi Medium. Good Newwz

Along with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan delivered this super hit comedy-drama Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta. Playing the role of Deepti Batra, whose life gets entangled with that of her neighbours after an IVF mix up, Kareena was applauded by the audience for her heartfelt performance and she went on to win the Best Actress Award at the 65th Filmfare Awards. Veere Di Wedding

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Kareena played the role of Kalindi in the film. Kalindi is a strong, independent woman, who finds comfort in her three best friends, played by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Kareena’s role was called “relatable” by the audience and her character was lauded for being honest about her inner issues, especially her commitment phobia and struggle to adjust with the love of her life, Rishabh, played by Sumit Vyas.

Upcoming Projects

The Devotion of Suspect X

Ready to make her OTT debut with Netflix, Kareena is set to appear in a murder mystery titled The Devotion of Suspect X. Directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, the murder mystery is based on Japanese bestseller and award-winning novel by Keigo Higashino of the same name.

