Regina Cassandra’s Elegant Blue Saree Look For Beach Cleanup Drive Viral

Actress Regina Cassandra is known for her versatile choices of films. She is one of the emerging actresses in South films. From playing the role of a traditional woman in Subramanyam for Sale ( 2015) to a dental student role in Jyo Achyutananda and a drug addict in the movie Awe, she has managed to make her place in the hearts of the viewers and critics. Her first breakthrough came with the movie Subramanyam For Sale, opposite Sai Dharam Tej in 2015. It was directed by Harish Shankar. With six movies in her kitty including a Bollywood movie Section 108, Regina Cassandra is on a dream run at present at the box office. Apart from garnering headlines from her movies, she has also worked for several social causes. Recently, Regina Cassandra was seen cleaning a beach on the occasion of Earth Day to promote a sustainable environment on the planet. The photos of her cleaning the beach while wearing a blue saree are now going viral.

In the series of viral posts, Regina Cassandra was seen walking on the beach and clearing the garbage while wearing gloves. As part of Earth Day, she took part in a beach clean-up in Chennai. In the photos, Regina Cassandra has donned a blue cotton saree with a matching sleeveless blue blouse. She kept her makeup subtle, and her hair open and free flowing.

While posting the videos, Regina confessed that she was asked about the reason for wearing a saree on the day of clean up, as normally people wear casual attire for these activities. To this, she said that she believes in the cause rather than the attire. “This Earth Day (22nd April), let’s rewrite the narrative, celebrating tradition while championing change,” wrote Regina Cassandra while posting the video. She also posed with the organisers of the cleanup drive and other volunteers. She also took selfies with her fans.

Regina will be next seen in Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi, Hindi film Section 108, Borderr and Flashback. Her Telugu movie Utsavam is also supposed to release this year, but has been facing delays. It is directed by Arjun Sai and stars Regina Cassandra and Dilip Prakash in the lead roles.