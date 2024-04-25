বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১২ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Regina Cassandra’s Elegant Blue Saree Look For Beach Cleanup Drive Viral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৫, ২০২৪ ৩:৩১ অপরাহ্ণ
image 2024 04 25t145222.948 2024 04 bfc5104ea23a2bea6a1a45fbc12d5184


Regina Cassandra was seen in a blue cotton saree.

Regina Cassandra was seen in a blue cotton saree.

The photos of the actress cleaning the beach in a blue saree are going viral.

Actress Regina Cassandra is known for her versatile choices of films. She is one of the emerging actresses in South films. From playing the role of a traditional woman in Subramanyam for Sale ( 2015) to a dental student role in Jyo Achyutananda and a drug addict in the movie Awe, she has managed to make her place in the hearts of the viewers and critics. Her first breakthrough came with the movie Subramanyam For Sale, opposite Sai Dharam Tej in 2015. It was directed by Harish Shankar. With six movies in her kitty including a Bollywood movie Section 108, Regina Cassandra is on a dream run at present at the box office. Apart from garnering headlines from her movies, she has also worked for several social causes. Recently, Regina Cassandra was seen cleaning a beach on the occasion of Earth Day to promote a sustainable environment on the planet. The photos of her cleaning the beach while wearing a blue saree are now going viral.

In the series of viral posts, Regina Cassandra was seen walking on the beach and clearing the garbage while wearing gloves. As part of Earth Day, she took part in a beach clean-up in Chennai. In the photos, Regina Cassandra has donned a blue cotton saree with a matching sleeveless blue blouse. She kept her makeup subtle, and her hair open and free flowing.

While posting the videos, Regina confessed that she was asked about the reason for wearing a saree on the day of clean up, as normally people wear casual attire for these activities. To this, she said that she believes in the cause rather than the attire. “This Earth Day (22nd April), let’s rewrite the narrative, celebrating tradition while championing change,” wrote Regina Cassandra while posting the video. She also posed with the organisers of the cleanup drive and other volunteers. She also took selfies with her fans.

Regina will be next seen in Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi, Hindi film Section 108, Borderr and Flashback. Her Telugu movie Utsavam is also supposed to release this year, but has been facing delays. It is directed by Arjun Sai and stars Regina Cassandra and Dilip Prakash in the lead roles.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

e5f5a150 89eb 44e6 b82a b252ee8cf387
কুবিতে সিনিয়র শিক্ষকের সাথে ‘ঔদ্ধত্যপূর্ণ’ আচরণের প্রতিবাদে শিক্ষার্থীদের মানববন্ধন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm CDA Chairman Younus
দোভাষের বিদায়, সিডিএর নতুন চেয়ারম্যান মোহাম্মদ ইউনুছ
বাংলাদেশ
1714037651 photo
Bismah Maroof retires from international cricket | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
image 2024 04 25t145222.948 2024 04 bfc5104ea23a2bea6a1a45fbc12d5184
Regina Cassandra’s Elegant Blue Saree Look For Beach Cleanup Drive Viral
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
kheer

চালের পায়েসে অরুচি? নবমীতে এবার মুখমিষ্টি শুচি হোক লুচির পায়েস দিয়ে – News18 Bangla

 received 628049138389679

মেহেরপুরে নির্বাচনী পরবর্তী প্রতিহিংসায় ,চাষের ফসল কেটে তসরুপ

 IMG 20240308 WA0022

জনগণের সুখে-দুখে পাশে থেকে কাজ করতে চান উপজেলা চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থী মাও: আইনুল হক

 wm National Parliament Assembly Photo 02 02 2021 750x563 1

নতুন ২ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় স্থাপন বিল সংসদে পাস

 image 87494 1682162270

বাংলাদেশকে উন্নয়নশীল দেশ হিসেবে প্রতিষ্ঠার আরেকটি সুযোগ দিতে দেশবাসীর প্রতি প্রধানমন্ত্রীর আহ্বান

 kartik aaryan shehzada allu arjun

Kartik Aaryan Channels Allu Arjun’s Swag In Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Remake

 wm China 1

চীনের পারমাণবিক অস্ত্রাগার নির্মাণে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের উদ্বেগ

 aid delivered from Qatar d

ওষুধসহ মানবিক সহায়তা পৌঁছাল গাজায়

 wm parliament Harun

শেখ হাসিনাকে হত্যার চক্রান্ত হচ্ছে কি না— তদন্তের দাবি হারুনের

 block market2 1

ব্লকে ৩৯ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad