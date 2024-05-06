Rekha Did The Jamal Kudu Trend Before Bobby Deol?; Alia Bhatt’s Daughter Raha Spotted With Ayan Mukerji

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal stirred up quite the buzz among movie buffs in 2023. While some folks had mixed feelings about it, the film still worked its charm at the box office and got everyone talking. Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol’s performances got a lot of love, especially Bobby’s flashy entry song, Jamal Kudu. But hold onto your seats! Recently, a blast from the past surfaced on social media featuring Rekha grooving to Bobby’s moves from Jamal Kudu in her 1988 movie Biwi Hai To Aisi. The internet went wild, showering the legendary actress with praise in the comments section.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji, known for films like Wake Up Sid, Brahmastra, and YJHD, have been best friends for years. With Ranbir now married to Alia Bhatt and having a daughter, Raha, looks like, Ayan’s responsibilities have increased! On Sunday morning, the director was spotted on BFF duty with Raha on his lap, as she clung to him while he picked up a snack at a cafe in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Ayan opted for a casual blue tee and white shorts, while little Raha looked adorable in a printed pajama set. As they were making their way back to the car, Raha had a snack in her hand.

Kareena Kapoor Khan kickstarted 2024 with a successful start with Crew, which hit screens in March and performed well. In a recent interview with Variety from UN House, Kareena revealed a potential sequel to the film and her role in the upcoming movie Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. She said that both her and Deepika Padukone’s characters play important roles in this big Bollywood masala entertainer. Singham Again stands out as one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, boasting a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Sunny Deol’s 2023 film Gadar 2 turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. The film broke all box office records and received widespread appreciation from fans and critics. However, Sunny recently revealed that many dismissed the film when it was announced. Sunny Deol made an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show with his brother and actor Bobby Deol. The brothers opened up on the struggles and challenges faced by their family in attempting to make a strong comeback in films after years.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has been named as Unicef India’s National Ambassador. She first joined the organisation as a Celebrity Advocate in 2014. At her recent appointment ceremony, a visibly emotional Kareena delivered her speech on stage. Priyanka Chopra, UNICEF’s Global Goodwill Ambassador and Kareena’s Bollywood colleague has now reacted to it. Sharing a photo of Kareena from the event, Priyanka wrote, “Welcome to the family @kareenakapoorkhan. Very well deserved.” Kareena, too, re-shared the post and wrote, “Thank you PCJ. See you soon.”

