রবিবার , ২৭ নভেম্বর ২০২২
Revathy Reveals Why Kajol Refused Salaam Venky Initially, Didn’t Know Who Her Co-stars Were

Kajol and Revathy are collaborating on the upcoming film Salaam Venky. Based on a real incident, Salaam Venky revolves around a mother taking care of an ailing child. While the emotional story is bound to leave everyone in tears, Revathy revealed on News18 Showreel that Kajol refused to star in the film at first. She only heard the script because of Revathy.

“First, when the story went to Kajol, she refused to do the film because she said she can’t play a mother of a sick child, or a child who is sexually exploited,” Revathy said. But after she read the script, Kajol slowly started getting involved in the movie. “In a month, month-and-a-half, she said yes,” Revathy added.

Speaking about each actor coming on board, Revathy revealed, “Every actor I connected to related to numerous things (in the film). While Rajeev Khandelwal believed in dignity of death, Aamir Khan liked the script.” As for Prithviraj, Revathy used the friend’s card and roped him in. Kajol, during the chat, revealed that she wasn’t aware of who her co-stars were going to be.

Speaking about the tag of being a ‘woman director’, Revathy said that the tag helps people understand the perspective of a movie. “There is a perspective. A male and female perspective. The perspective changes when a story is told by a woman,” she said.

When asked about the same, Kajol first clarified, “I don’t want to be a director. I go on the sets as an actor. I agree with Revathy on the perspective, but I never thought about her gender. I have worked with good, bad and average directors. Their gender didn’t matter.”

চবি ভর্তি পরীক্ষার প্রবেশপত্র ডাউনলোড শুরু