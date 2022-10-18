Rhea Chakraborty Distributed Sweets, Danced With Jail Inmates on Her Last Day, Recalls Sudha Bharadwaj

Rhea Chakraborty was embroiled in controversy after the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. She was nabbed by the NCB after his alleged suicide and spent 28 days at the Byculla jail in 2020 on drugs-related charges pertaining to the case. Now, human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj opened up about Rhea in an interview, who she had met in jail back in 2020. Sudha, too, spent three years in prison and was released last December. She revealed that Rhea was kept in a special cell so that she did not see the TV as there was a lot going on in the media about the case and her.

“The Sushant Singh Rajput thing had been going on and on and on in the media, like it was crazy. At that time, we used to say that Rhea is being made a scapegoat. We were very unhappy with it. So, I was very glad that she was not brought into the main barrack; she was kept in the special cell. I think she was kept there so that she did not see the TV because people would keep that TV on. All the time hearing about your case would have been too upsetting for her,” she told Newslaundry in an interview.

Sudha shared that Rhea took it very sportingly and was friendly with people and with the children. Recalling the first day she met her, Sudha continued, “The first day (they met her), everybody was going ‘Rhea kahan hai (where is Rhea)?’ You know, how people are. But she would never make a thing of it. And when she left, she had some money remaining in her account, so for all the barracks she asked for sweets to be given, and everybody came down to wish her goodbye. Then, everybody said, ‘Rhea, one dance, one dance’. And she actually obliged. So sweet. She danced with them (the inmates).”

