Rhiti Tiwari Recalls Father Telling Manoj Tiwari ‘Aap Shaadi Kar Lijiye’ After He Found Love After Divorce | Regional Cinema News

News movies regional-cinema Rhiti Tiwari Recalls Father Telling Manoj Tiwari ‘Aap Shaadi Kar Lijiye’ After He Found Love After Divorce

Last Updated: October 14, 2026, 07:45 IST

Rhiti Tiwari reveals how she encouraged father Manoj Tiwari to remarry, recalling their conversation before his wedding to Surabhi Tiwari.

Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Rhiti Tiwari recalls encouraging her father, Manoj Tiwari, to marry again.

Rhiti Tiwari, who was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 20, has revealed that she was the one who encouraged her father, actor and politician Manoj Tiwari, to get married again. She recalled sensing that he had found someone when she was around 16 or 17, but believed he would struggle to start a conversation about his second marriage with her.

Speaking on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast, Rhiti said she understood what was happening even though her father had not spoken to her about it.

Rhiti Tiwari Told Manoj Tiwari To Get Married Again

Recalling when she first sensed that her father had found someone, Rhiti said, “When I was 16-17, jab mujhe feel ho gaya ki inko mil gayi hai koi ye mereko bol nahi pa rahe hain. Samajh aa jata hai, kids are not dumb yaar.”

She explained that she felt Manoj would not be able to bring up the subject himself. So, she decided to take the initiative and tell him that he should get married again.

“To maine unko bola kyunki ye khud se to nahi kar payenge kabhi. You know, he is not going to be strong enough to make this decision. To maine unko bola phone kar ke, ‘Hello Dad, aap shaadi kar lijiye.’”

Rhiti also revealed that she learnt about her father’s love life around six to 12 months before his wedding. She described herself as “muhfat” and said she was comfortable being direct with him, even when he found it difficult to discuss his personal life.

How Manoj Tiwari Reacted To His Daughter’s Suggestion

Rhiti recalled that Manoj did not make a big deal out of her suggestion. Laughing as she remembered the conversation, she said his response was simply, “Hehe, okay.”

She added that he eventually agreed to her suggestion, saying, “Thik hai beta, agar tumne bola to done.”

Her account suggests that her encouragement played a part in Manoj taking the decision to marry again. Rhiti was still a teenager when she first sensed that her father had found a new partner, and she eventually spoke to him directly about moving forward with his life.

Manoj Tiwari’s Marriage To Rani And Surabhi Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari married Rani Tiwari in 1999, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Rhiti. Their marriage ended after 11 years, and their divorce was finalised in 2012.

Years after separating from Rani, Manoj decided to marry again. He tied the knot with Surabhi Tiwari in April 2020. Manoj and Surabhi have since welcomed two daughters together.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 How did Rhiti Tiwari encourage her father Manoj Tiwari to remarry? Rhiti Tiwari recalled that when she was around 16 or 17, she sensed her father had found someone new but felt he would struggle to bring up the topic. Taking the initiative, she called him and directly told him, “Hello Dad, aap shaadi kar lijiye.” Manoj Tiwari eventually agreed to her suggestion with a lighthearted response. When did Manoj Tiwari marry his first wife Rani and when was their divorce finalized? Manoj Tiwari married his first wife, Rani Tiwari, in 1999, and the couple had a daughter named Rhiti. Their marriage lasted for 11 years before they ultimately separated, and their divorce was finalized in 2012. When did Manoj Tiwari marry Surabhi Tiwari after his divorce? Years after separating from his first wife Rani Tiwari, Manoj Tiwari decided to tie the knot again and married Surabhi Tiwari in April 2020. Since their marriage, Manoj and Surabhi have welcomed two daughters together. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: October 14, 2026, 07:45 IST