বুধবার , ২১ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ৬ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Rishab Shetty Takes Dig at Bollywood After ‘Kantara’ National Award Win: ‘It Shows India in Bad Light’

আগস্ট ২১, ২০২৪ ৫:৩৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Rishab Shetty criticises Bollywood for showing India in a bad light at global festivals. He is currently busy shooting for Kantara 2, set to release in 2025.

Kannada actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty, who gained nationwide acclaim with his 2022 surprise hit Kantara, is once again making headlines. After recently winning a National Film Award for his performance in Kantara, Shetty has been promoting the upcoming Kannada film Laughing Buddha, starring Pramod Shetty. However, it’s a recent interview with MetroSaga that has sparked significant buzz online.

In the interview, a clip of which has gone viral, Rishab Shetty criticised Bollywood for its portrayal of India at international film festivals. Speaking in Kannada, Shetty expressed his frustration with how Bollywood films often depict India negatively on the global stage. He said, “Indian films, especially Bollywood, show India in a bad light. These art films are invited to global events and given a red carpet. My nation, my state, my language—my pride. Why not take it on a positive note globally, and that’s what I try to do.”

Rishab Shetty is now gearing up for his next major project, Kantara 2, officially titled Kantara: Chapter 1. The highly anticipated film, which also stars Jisshu Sengupta, is expected to hit theaters in early 2025. As per Pinkvilla, the fourth shooting schedule of the film will begin in the last week of August.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to be a prequel to the original Kantara, delving deeper into the lore of the Panchurli Deiva during the Kadamba era. Rishab Shetty not only returns as the lead actor but also as the director, with Ajaneesh Loknath reprising his role as the music director, promising another mesmerising score.

In a recent interview with PTI, the National Award-winning filmmaker discussed the challenges Kannada content faces on OTT platforms. He lamented that Kannada films often struggle to get proper exposure and are sometimes forced to release directly on YouTube or through film festivals. Despite these challenges, Shetty expressed his delight at winning the National Award for Kantara, a film that has brought Kannada cinema into the national spotlight.

Shrishti Negi

