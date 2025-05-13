Rishab Shetty To Play Lord Hanuman In Bhushan Kumar’s Next Film; Deets Inside

Last Updated: May 13, 2025, 11:21 IST

Rishab Shetty will play Lord Hanuman in ‘Jai Hanuman,’ presented by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It will be directed by Prasanth Varma.

Rishab Shetty is currently also working on Kantara: Chapter 1.

While he is currently shooting for Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty will soon also be playing Lord Hanuman on the big screen. In a landmark collaboration, T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar has announced that he will be presenting the upcoming mythological epic ‘Jai Hanuman’, which will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Rooted deeply in Indian heritage and spiritual tradition, the film is helmed by Director Prasanth Varma and features National Award-winning Actor Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman.

Talking about the collaboration and the new film, Bhushan Kumar shared, “With Jai Hanuman, we are stepping further into large-scale, culturally rooted storytelling. Collaborating with Mythri Movie Makers, we are thrilled to introduce a film that is a celebration of Indian cinema and timeless devotion – our long-standing partnership with them and Rishab Shetty’s performance makes the journey even more special.”

Producers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers also issued a statement which read, “We are incredibly proud to bring Jai Hanuman to audiences everywhere – a film that’s close to our hearts. We are happy to have Rishab Shetty onboard for the film and are grateful to Mr. Bhushan Kumar for standing by this vision with such dedication and presenting the film. His support, creativity, and belief in the story helped us shape this film into something truly special for all devotees and fans.”

Director Prasanth Varma also called Jai Hanuman his “dream project” and added, “The film is not just about the undying spirit of devotion and courage that Lord Hanuman embodies but also a reminder that strength guided by faith can move mountains. I am excited to bring this grand vision to life with Rishab Shetty alongside the Producers Mythri Movie Makers and the presenting partner Mr. Bhushan Kumar (T-Series).”

All set to go on floors soon, Jai Hanuman, a magnum opus led by Prasanth Varma, will pay tribute to one of the most revered icons in Indian culture.

