বৃহস্পতিবার , ৩ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৮ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Rishab Shetty Visits Dharmsthala Temple, Seeks D. Veerendra Heggade’s Blessings

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৩, ২০২২ ৬:২৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Rishab Shetty, who showcased his directorial brilliance in Kantara, has become the talk of the tinsel town after his film’s success. Kantara was originally released in Kannada, and the film’s Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil dubs have also performed exceptionally well at the box office. Amid all the uproar, director-actor Rishab Shetty recently visited the Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Karnataka with his wife, Pragathi Shetty, and Kantara co-actor Pramod Shetty.

A video of Rishab offering a special pooja to the deity with his wife and Pramod Shetty inside the temple premises has been doing rounds on the internet. Post their darshan, the trio also met with the administrator of the Dharmasthala, D. Veerendra Heggade, and sought his blessings.

According to reports, Heggade heaped praise on Rishab’s Kantara. They are also said to have had a detailed discussion about the film. The administrator’s wife, Hemavati Heggade, was also reportedly present during the discussion. Previously, Rishab Shetty had revealed that he had paid a visit to Heggade before kickstarting the shoot of his mythological action thriller. He also met with the Dharmasthala administrator to seek his blessings after releasing the trailer of Kantara.

Rishab seems to have a good bond with D. Veerendra Veerendra. During a media interaction, he expressed his desire of visiting the Karnataka temple after Kantara was declared a hit. However, since he was busy with promotional work, he couldn’t take out the time to do so until recently. Many followers of Lord Manjunatheshwara come to this temple every year to seek the deity’s blessings. The popular temple is considered to be the epitome of unity.

Meanwhile, Kantara has broken the box office records of other noteworthy South films like Vikram, Godfather, and Rocketry. It has also earned praise from actors like Allu Arjun, Rajnikanth, Ram Charan, and Prabhas, to name a few. Besides Rishab Shetty, the film also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Prakash Thuminad in prominent roles.

