রবিবার , ২২ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৮ই মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Rishab Shetty Working on Prequel, Film to Get Pan-India Release

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২২, ২০২৩ ৯:৫৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
kantara rishab shetty


Last Updated: January 22, 2023, 09:20 IST

Rishab Shetty's Kantara released in theatres a few months ago.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara released in theatres a few months ago.

Vijay Kirgandur, the founder of Hombale Films shared an update and said that Rishab Shetty has already started working on Kantara 2.

After the immense success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty is working on the second part of his film. However, it will be a prequel instead of a sequel. Vijay Kirgandur, the founder of Hombale Films shared an update and said the actor-director has already started working on Kantara 2. During a conversation with Deadline, Vijay said, “He (Shetty) plans to start shooting in June, as a portion of the shoot requires the rainy season, and our intention is to give the film a pan-India release in April or May next year.”

Rishab Shetty is reportedly in coastal regions of Karnataka now to conduct the recee for the film.

Meanwhile, those who have missed the theatrical premiere of Kantara can catch it on Television. It has been revealed that Star Maa channel will premiere the Kannada film dubbed in Telugu on January 22 at 6 PM. Rishab Shetty’s Kantara managed to break several records in Indian cinema and collected over Rs 400 crore worldwide at the box office. Kantara is now the second highest grosser ever in Kannada cinema — only behind KGF: Chapter 2 which collected around Rs 1200 crore.

The film was directed by Rishab Shetty and starred him besides Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty among others. Kantara’s plot revolves around folk performance traditions, animistic beliefs, generational memory and concerns about land rights.

Kantara also made it to the contention list of Oscars 2023. The film was part of the 301 film list announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science. The film is up for contesting for Best Picture and Best Actor categories at the 95th Academy Awards.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Ratul Islam Fahim
কুমিল্লা থেকে ‘ঘর ছেড়ে’ খালি কনটেইনারে চড়ে মালয়েশিয়ায়
বাংলাদেশ
1674359990 photo
‘Nationals suspended till ministry panel takes charge of affairs’ | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
hair 1
মুখে মাখছেন অনেক কিছুই, সেগুলোই খেয়েও দেখুন, এক ঢাল নরম ও ঘন চুলে নজর কাড়বেন here are some vegetables and fruits which can keep your hair shining look at the healthy diet – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
kantara rishab shetty
Rishab Shetty Working on Prequel, Film to Get Pan-India Release
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Top 10 Losers

দর পতনের শীর্ষে ইস্টার্ন লুব্রিকেন্টস – Corporate Sangbad

 divi dic

নগদ লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে ৩ ব্যাংক – Corporate Sangbad

 akhilesh yadav 1

AAP MP Sanjay Singh Meets SP Chief Akhiesh Yadav in Lucknow, Terms It ‘Courtesy’ Meet

 wm Amit Kumar Bishwas 10.05.20

হলের ছাদ থেকে পড়ে জাবি শিক্ষার্থীর মৃত্যু

 74th Annual Tony Awards 29215

Stars Arrive Eager About Broadway’s Return

 american chop suey

আমেরিকান চপস্যোয়ে রেসিপি, how to make american chopsuey– News18 Bangla

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Foot Pain

৭ ব্যায়ামে দূর হবে পায়ের ব্যথা

 1650465019 photo

Indian compound archers in final of team event, assured of medal in World Cup Stage 1 | More sports News

 1640753646 photo

Grip and grapple: Anshu Malik scripts memorable mat story | More sports News

 IMG 20220809 WA0002

নাগরপুরে নদীর পাড় ভাঙনে হুমকীর মুখে বসতবাড়ি-কবরস্থান